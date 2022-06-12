https://sputniknews.com/20220612/live-longer-a-sip-at-a-time-coffee-pumps-you-full-of-beans-and-prolongs-life-study-says-1096243437.html

Live Longer 'A Sip at a Time': Coffee Pumps You Full of Beans and Prolongs Life, Study Says

A daily cup of coffee may carry the benefit of a reduced risk of dying, according to new research published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Even adding some sugar to sweeten your morning brew will not undermine the association between coffee and longevity.Though earlier studies have suggested that moderate coffee consumption might lead to a lower mortality, the effect of a sugar-sweetened version of one’s java had not been investigated.The new research focused on the coffee-drinking habits of more than 170,000 people in the UK, "without any cardiovascular disease (CVD) or cancer at baseline", between the ages of 37 and 73. These individuals were observed for an average of seven years, with follow-ups starting in 2009 and ending in 2018.The findings showed that those who drank between 1.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day were 16 percent to 21 percent less likely to die from all-cause mortality than non-coffee drinkers.Furthermore, it was determined that even people who opted for sugar or artificially sweetened coffee still benefited from a lower rate of death.Instant, ground and decaffeinated coffee did just as well in trials.The so-called “sweet spot”, the study revealed, appeared to be between 2.5 and 3.5 cups of coffee per day. For those who prefer their coffee black, three daily cups were deemed to offer the best health outcomes. As for those who preferred to perk up with a sweetened brew, they were advised to limit themselves to just two cups a day.The amount of sugar used in the study was about a teaspoon per serving.Previous studies have also indicated the health benefits of coffee drinking. A study in 2018 tracked more than 500,000 participants across 10 years only to discover that, compared with non-coffee drinkers, participants who indulged in around 6 to 7 cups a day had a 16 percent lower risk of early death.Coffee - a complex mixture of more than 1,000 different chemicals - was actually included on a list of possible carcinogens back in 1991 by the World Health Organization. Luckily, it was later removed.As to what exactly gives one's daily cappuccino or espresso such a health kick, the following properties have been identified in caffeine:Of course, there is always an exception to every rule. Some people with specific conditions might need to steer clear of coffee. Thus, for those with glaucoma, the caffeine can raise the pressure in the eyes; it is also believed to exacerbate irritable bowel syndrome. Other concerns are related to epilepsy, a handful of heart conditions, sleep disorders and anxiety.

