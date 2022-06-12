https://sputniknews.com/20220612/inflation-oil-prices-will-continue-rise-crisis-fully-owned-by-biden-say-analysts-1096240924.html

Inflation, Oil Prices Will Continue Rise, Crisis Fully Owned by Biden, Say Analysts

Inflation, Oil Prices Will Continue Rise, Crisis Fully Owned by Biden, Say Analysts

US President Joe Biden on 10 June lashed out at the US oil industry - and ExxonMobil in particular - for not producing enough to curb the spike in petrol... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-12T13:03+0000

2022-06-12T13:03+0000

2022-06-12T13:03+0000

us

world

opinion

inflation

oil

gasoline

joe biden

vladimir putin

us midterm elections

us democratic party

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/13/1094896760_0:99:2768:1656_1920x0_80_0_0_0df8ad0b9d4984ace1e9df7254791f9a.jpg

"The [Biden] administration is focusing on blaming others - Putin, China, oil companies - but it is unwilling to accept its own responsibility for the crisis: its out-of-control spending, its money printing, its decision to advance Trump’s trade war with China and its die-hard environmental regulations which have restricted healthy growth of the domestic energy sector," says Dr Gal Luft, co-director of the US-based Institute for the Analysis of Global Security and a senior adviser to the United States Energy Security Council.According to Luft, "this crisis is fully owned by the White House and no degree of deflection will absolve Biden from it".Inflation remains at a 40-year high in the US with the consumer price index (CPI) rising to 8.6 percent in May, according to the Labor Department. In April the figure edged down to an 8.3 percent annual rate from 8.5 percent in March, triggering hopes that the Federal Reserve's interest rate rises worked. However, the latest spike indicates that the Fed has yet to bring inflation under control.Inflation may reach a staggering 10 percent in 2022 with crude oil and gas prices continuing to surge much higher than present levels well into the future, Dr Mamdouh G Salameh, international oil economist and visiting professor of energy economics at ESCP Europe Business School in London, forecasts.According to Salameh, the US "could encounter the most serious oil price shock": the country imports nine million barrels of oil daily (mbd) and is the most vulnerable of the major economies to price shocks.Blaming US Oil Industry Won't Save the DayMeanwhile, increased drilling by the US oil industry is unlikely to stop the energy prices rally, according to the observers.Likewise, the impact of US shale production on the global economy is virtually non-existent, according to the energy expert.Furthermore, other crude producers are likely to counterbalance Washington's extra oil supplies to the market, according to Luft."If the US produces more, OPEC and Russia will produce less," he says. "Market conditions will always be determined by the price level desired by the major exporters."The Biden administration has yet to convince Saudi Arabia and other OPEC members to pump more. Recently, the White House has changed its tone on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, whom it used to criticise at the beginning of Biden's term. The New York Times and the Washington Post reported that the US president may visit Riyadh later this month, which some observers described as a "desperate" move. However, Biden said he had "not yet" decided whether he will travel to Saudi Arabia.Neither Biden nor Fed Could Do Anything About Inflation Right NowAlthough the Biden administration has thus far proved that it is incapable of reducing crude prices, it also lacks effective tools to tame inflation in the near future, Luft and Salameh say.On 30 May, Biden outlined a three-part plan to fight inflation which was at a 40-year high in his op-ed for The Wall Street Journal. The president said he wouldn't interfere in the Federal Reserve's plan to curb inflation; urged the US Congress to pass his clean energy tax credits and investments and his Housing Supply Action Plan; increase funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS); and end "the outrageous unfairness in the tax code that allows a billionaire to pay lower rates than a teacher or firefighter", among other measures.For its part, the Federal Reserve is expected to raise the Fed funds rate by half a point on 15 June and again next month, according to CNBC. Moreover, there are "expectations policymakers could hike faster and higher" in the wake of the Labor Department's Friday report, the media outlet highlighted on 10 June.Still, the crux of the matter is that it will be impossible for Biden and the US Federal Bank to reduce inflation in time for the US mid-term elections in November, according to Salameh."High fuel prices have proved to be political killers to incumbent presidents," echoes Luft.Americans consider themselves to be entitled to cheap gasoline and will punish any president under whose watch prices spike, and the think-tank co-director warns:

https://sputniknews.com/20220611/biden-slams-exxon-mobil-for-making-more-money-than-god-as-inflation-in-us-hits-40-year-high-1096213206.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, world, opinion, inflation, oil, gasoline, joe biden, vladimir putin, us midterm elections, us democratic party