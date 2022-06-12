https://sputniknews.com/20220612/frances-psg-club-reportedly-in-talks-with-zinedine-zidane-to-appoint-him-team-manager-1096231814.html

France's PSG Club Reportedly in Talks With Zinedine Zidane to Appoint Him Team Manager

Since departing Real Madrid in the summer of 2021, the 1998 World Cup champion has been without a club. Many believe he is the ideal manager to lead PSG's... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

France's Paris Saint-Germain football club is attempting to persuade legendary Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino as their new manager, ESPN reported on Saturday.According to the report, negotiations between the two parties are nowhere near having reached a conclusion, with Zidane's representatives rejecting that talks are being held on the matter. However, ESPN insiders are reporting that talks are underway through a third party. The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, who owns the PSG club - and has been close to Zidane for many years - has reportedly placed Zizou, who won the Champions League three times in a row as Real Madrid coach, as a priority for the team's management.Reports have indicated, however, that once Didier Deschamps departs from coaching the French national team, Zidane may move to take up the reins - so long as officials are able to successfully draw up a contract. Should the switch take place, it could unfold after the 2022 World Cup this December in Qatar, or possibly after the 2024 European Championship. More to the picture is that Luis Campos, PSG's new sporting director, is reportedly weighing other potential candidates, such as Christophe Galtier, who previously worked with Campos at Lille and is currently at Nice. Additionally, Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui, River Plate's Marcelo Gallardo and Sporting's Ruben Amorim have been reportedly name-checked for the position.

