'Confront Government's Fascist Tactics': Imran Khan Launches Tirade Against Shehbaz Sharif's Regime

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been criticising the incumbent PM, Shehbaz Sharif, ever since the former was ousted from power in April... 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

Pakistan's former premier Imran Khan has launched another scathing attack on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his newly formed government, saying that "powerful quarters" were increasingly worried about the state of affairs in the south Asian nation.In the coming days and weeks, Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party will hold a march to Islamabad, calling out to his supporters to assemble in the national capital to put pressure on the government to hold early polls in the country.Khan had earlier called for a "Freedom March", demanding an early dissolution of parliament and state assemblies to pave the way for fresh elections in Pakistan.His plan, however, was scuttled after Shehbaz Sharif's government denied him permission to hold the march, citing law and order concerns. The issue has gone all the way to the Supreme Court of Pakistan which is now hearing the case and a verdict is expected next week.This is not the first time Khan has hit out at the present government of Pakistan.On Thursday, he claimed that a "conspiracy" masterminded by Sharif and other opposition leaders was behind his being ousted as Pakistani PM.Khan even questioned the timing of his removal, insisting the present government was incompetent to deal with rising inflation in the country. In May, Pakistan's inflation rose to a two-year high of 13.8 percent on the back of soaring food and fuel prices."If they were not ready to handle the country economically then what was the need to conspire against the PTI-led government? If they were not prepared then what was the need, what was the hurry? They could have waited another year and a half," Khan said.

