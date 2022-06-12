https://sputniknews.com/20220612/canadian-police-reportedly-investigating-potential-bomb-threat-against-parliament-1096254320.html

Canadian Police Reportedly Investigating Potential Bomb Threat Against Parliament

Earlier, Canadian police evacuated Parliament Hill and closed off surrounding roadways after being tipped off to a potentially "suspicious incident."

Newly surfaced reports have alleged that investigators with the Canadian police are in the midst of probing a potential national security risk - one that involves a bomb threat against the nation's parliament.Citing a government source familiar with the matter, Reuters reported on Sunday that the Integrated National Security Enforcement Team, an arm of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), started its own investigation after receiving word of threats to the federal building.The unidentified source detailed that the special probe was undertaken after police were informed on Saturday by border patrol officials that vehicles along Parliament Hill may have been fitted with explosives.However, details of the probe remain slim as the RCMP has refused to comment on the report, citing "privacy and operational reasons."Similarly, initial details of the Saturday evacuation on Parliament Hill were few and far between but law enforcement officials did later reveal that they had zeroed in on two cars and two individuals after inspecting the scene. Possible charges are unclear.Tensions along the parliament complex have been high ever since convoy protests were stationed in the vicinity in February; in fact, initial reports suggested officials had to push back protesters during the Saturday evacuation to secure the area.

