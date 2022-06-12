https://sputniknews.com/20220612/biden-calls-record-high-gas-prices-byproduct-of-helping-ukraine-1096235119.html

Biden Calls Record High Gas Prices ‘Byproduct’ of Helping Ukraine

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden says the soaring gas prices and inflation are the expected byproduct of helping the Kiev authorities. 12.06.2022, Sputnik International

"And the — and the byproduct — and I said at the time, when we decided we were going to help Ukraine — the point that I was making was that it’s going to cost us too. It’s going to cost the Western countries. It’s going to cost NATO. It’s going to cost the European countries and cost us. Because you know what was going to happen: The cost of gasoline and oil was going to go up, and the cost of food was going to go up," Biden said in his remarks at a reception for the Democratic National Committee, published by the White House on Saturday.Biden emphasized that Ukraine and Russia account for a major portion of wheat and corn on the world market and one of the ways to tackle inflation is to ensure safe access to grain and fertilizer, which will lower the cost of food.On Friday, Biden said that the impacts of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, which was launched in February , after the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) asked Moscow for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian sjellings, are to blame for rising food and gas prices in the United States and elsewhere around the world.Following the start of the operation, Western countries and their allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow, which backfired heavily on the former's economies, leading to a significant rise in petrol prices among other things.

