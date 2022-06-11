https://sputniknews.com/20220611/why-new-gun-control-measures-have-no-chance-in-us-senate-1096212489.html

Why New Gun Control Measures Have 'No Chance' in US Senate

Why New Gun Control Measures Have 'No Chance' in US Senate

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Kirill Krasilnikov - The newest comprehensive gun control bill approved by the US House of Representatives on Wednesday is not going to make... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T07:28+0000

2022-06-11T07:28+0000

2022-06-11T07:28+0000

us

gun control

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/03/1095982160_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_0c23da975069cb09ab64cf950543a7e1.jpg

Discussions in Congress on gun violence and related firearms laws increased significantly following a series of high-profile mass shootings in the United States, including an elementary school shooting in Texas that killed 21 and a supermarket shooting in New York that killed 10.The House approved on Wednesday a gun control legislation increasing the purchase age for certain firearms and promoting safe gun storage among other measures. It was followed on Thursday by a separate gun control bill to create a federal version of so-called "red flag" laws that restrict firearms access to individuals reported as a threat.Both initiatives have virtually no chance of passing through the Senate where the Democrats hold the 51-vote majority, counting the vice president's vote, as it most likely will be blocked by Republican lawmakers, who are convinced these bills run contrary to the Second Amendment of the US Constitution, which guarantees the rights of Americans to keep and bear arms.He also dismissed the notion of the National Rifle Association (NRA) influencing senators who support gun ownership as they are just representing the wishes of their pro-gun voters.Robert Singh, a professor of politics at Birkbeck, University of London, said that "this is the strongest gun control measure passed by the House for decades - but there is no chance it will pass the Senate," drawing attention to the latest polling, which shows that 7 in 10 Republican voters prioritize protecting gun rights over curbing gun violence.At the same time, the Birkbeck professor went on to underscore the role of the pro-gun movement in Republican lawmakers' decision-making process, saying that "as risk averse legislators, they don't want to provoke the anger of gun rights groups like the NRA and get primary challenges."

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, gun control