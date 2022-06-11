https://sputniknews.com/20220611/weekly-news-wrap-up-british-mercenaries-sentenced-to-death-twitter-dhs-partnership-1096204261.html
Weekly News Wrap-Up; British Mercenaries Sentenced to Death; Twitter DHS Partnership
A DHS whistleblower has provided documents revealing a shady partnership between US government law enforcement agencies and Twitter executives. 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Iran will remove IAEA cameras and cease voluntarily allowing international inspections of their nuclear facilities. Also, Nicaragua authorizes the foreign deployment of military services and the Summit of the Americas is another Biden administration debacle.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Weekly job claims are up. Also, the West has miscalculated its sanctions against Russia and 1970's style stagflation is set to return.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Boris Johnson dissuades Ukraine from diplomacy. Also, two Britons are sentenced to death in Donbass and some European nations are concerned about sending weapons to Ukraine.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange join us to discuss this week's stories. A DHS whistleblower has provided documents revealing a shady partnership between US government law enforcement agencies and Twitter executives. Also, President Biden's foreign policy is a disaster, Congress ramps up military spending, and Poles are reduced to foraging in the forest for wood.Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Russia's central role in the international economic order has negated the EU/US sanctions and set the world on course for an economic disaster. Also, social media companies are trying to rewrite history.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. Iran will remove IAEA cameras and cease voluntarily allowing international inspections of their nuclear facilities. Also, Nicaragua authorizes the foreign deployment of military services and the Summit of the Americas is another Biden administration debacle.
Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Weekly job claims are up. Also, the West has miscalculated its sanctions against Russia and 1970's style stagflation is set to return.
Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Boris Johnson dissuades Ukraine from diplomacy. Also, two Britons are sentenced to death in Donbass and some European nations are concerned about sending weapons to Ukraine.
Jim Kavanagh
, writer at thepolemicist.net
and Counter Punch, and Steve Poikonen
, national organizer for Action4Assange join us to discuss this week's stories. A DHS whistleblower has provided documents revealing a shady partnership between US government law enforcement agencies and Twitter executives. Also, President Biden's foreign policy is a disaster, Congress ramps up military spending, and Poles are reduced to foraging in the forest for wood.
Ted Rall, political cartoonist and syndicated columnist, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. Russia's central role in the international economic order has negated the EU/US sanctions and set the world on course for an economic disaster. Also, social media companies are trying to rewrite history.
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.