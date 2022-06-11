https://sputniknews.com/20220611/video-idaho-police-arrest-multiple-patriot-front-members-inside-u-haul-truck-near-pride-event-1096229857.html

Video: Idaho Police Arrest Dozens of 'Patriot Front' Members Inside U-Haul Truck Near Pride Event

Video: Idaho Police Arrest Dozens of 'Patriot Front' Members Inside U-Haul Truck Near Pride Event

Once part of Vanguard America, the "Patriot Front" group broke out on its own after its previous affiliation was tied to James Fields Jr., who killed... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T23:09+0000

2022-06-11T23:09+0000

2022-06-12T00:04+0000

us

pride month

gay pride parade

patriot front

truck

idaho

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105034/36/1050343647_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_1b3b4341dd4eb2d756f9e70e395f128f.jpg

Over two dozen individuals associated with the Patriot Front white nationalist group were detained and arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday after police were informed that individuals who appeared to be armed had loaded themselves into the back of a U-Haul truck.Police Chief Lee White, of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, revealed during a late news conference on the developments that a total of 31 individuals had been arrested on misdemeanor conspiracy to riot charges.Preliminary findings have shown that the arrestees came in to Idaho from across the nation, some hailing from Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas, Wyoming, Illinois, Washington, Oregon and Virginia.White informed reporters that officials had upped their security protocols and police presence ahead of the weekend Pride festivities after hearing tips of potential threats. Officers were ultimately alerted to the U-Haul truck by a concerned citizen - not an informant as was initially reported.Footage from the scene showed the arrestees donning their near identical navy shirts and khakis, along with white cloths covering their faces. Taken into custody, each individual was placed in zip ties before being hauled off for processing. The police chief further stated that dispatchers had been told that "at least 20" Patriot Front members loading into the back of the U-Haul truck "looked like a little army." Reporters on the scene initially noted that the group was traveling with makeshift shields. White also detailed that aside from riot gear, a smoke grenade was also uncovered.The group's weekend use of a U-Haul truck is not unique to this incident; in fact, they previously made headline news in 2021 after gathering in Washington, DC, to "reclaim America." At that time, "Patriot Front" members were seen marching throughout the nation's capital before eventually exiting the city aboard said vehicle.

idaho

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, pride month, gay pride parade, patriot front, truck, idaho