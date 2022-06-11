https://sputniknews.com/20220611/video-idaho-police-arrest-multiple-patriot-front-members-inside-u-haul-truck-near-pride-event-1096229857.html
Video: Idaho Police Arrest Dozens of 'Patriot Front' Members Inside U-Haul Truck Near Pride Event
23:09 GMT 11.06.2022 (Updated: 00:04 GMT 12.06.2022)
Once part of Vanguard America, the "Patriot Front" group broke out on its own after its previous affiliation was tied to James Fields Jr., who killed counter-protester Heather Heyer after driving a vehicle into demonstrators during the 2017 Unite the Rally event in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Over two dozen individuals associated with the Patriot Front white nationalist group were detained and arrested in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on Saturday after police were informed that individuals who appeared to be armed had loaded themselves into the back of a U-Haul truck.
Police Chief Lee White, of the Coeur d'Alene Police Department, revealed during a late news conference on the developments that a total of 31 individuals had been arrested on misdemeanor conspiracy to riot charges.
Preliminary findings have shown that the arrestees came in to Idaho from across the nation, some hailing from Texas, Utah, Colorado, South Dakota, Arkansas, Wyoming, Illinois, Washington, Oregon and Virginia.
White informed reporters that officials had upped their security protocols and police presence ahead of the weekend Pride festivities after hearing tips of potential threats. Officers were ultimately alerted to the U-Haul truck by a concerned citizen - not an informant as was initially reported.
Footage from the scene showed the arrestees donning their near identical navy shirts and khakis, along with white cloths covering their faces. Taken into custody, each individual was placed in zip ties before being hauled off for processing.
The police chief further stated that dispatchers had been told that "at least 20" Patriot Front members loading into the back of the U-Haul truck "looked like a little army." Reporters on the scene initially noted that the group was traveling with makeshift shields. White also detailed that aside from riot gear, a smoke grenade was also uncovered.
The group's weekend use of a U-Haul truck is not unique to this incident; in fact, they previously
made headline news in 2021 after gathering in Washington, DC, to "reclaim America." At that time, "Patriot Front" members were seen marching throughout the nation's capital before eventually exiting the city aboard said vehicle.