US Military Officials Identify ‘Pre-Serial Killer Behavior’ at Nellis AFB After Finding Halved Cats

Military leadership at Nellis Air Force Base warned US airmen of “pre-serial killer” activities occurring near the southern Nevada air base that have prompted activation of the 99th Security Forces Squadron, the force that provides flight-line security, police services, and antiterrorism/force protection to Nellis AFB.Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, the command chief master sergeant of the 57th Wing at the base, revealed in an email that an investigation has been launched in association with the halving of several cats.The findings have led investigators to believe “pre-serial killer behavior” has been identified at or near the US military installation.Those within the Nellis AFB community have been asked to inform the 99th Security Forces Squadron of any “odd or suspicious activity concerning stray animals, attempts to catch stray animals, or any other incident related.”Despite the investigation in this instance, the abuse of animals on or near US military installations is nothing new. Earlier this month, KAT Charities, an animal rescue in Oahu, Hawaii, accused soldiers at Schofield Barracks Army Base of shooting stray cats with blow darts.Some cats were even found to have their organs spilling out.US Army Garrison Hawaii has since launched an investigation into the reported behavior, which it says will not be tolerated on the US military installation and “is not in keeping with our Army values.”

