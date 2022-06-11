US Military Officials Identify ‘Pre-Serial Killer Behavior’ at Nellis AFB After Finding Halved Cats
The Macdonald triad is a decades-old theory noting future serial killers or violent tendencies are associated with two of three adolescent behaviors: cruelty to animals, serial arson, and regular bedwetting. Recent studies suggest these behaviors are less linked to violent habits and more indicative of parental brutality, neglect, or other abuse.
Military leadership at Nellis Air Force Base warned US airmen of “pre-serial killer” activities occurring near the southern Nevada air base that have prompted activation of the 99th Security Forces Squadron, the force that provides flight-line security, police services, and antiterrorism/force protection to Nellis AFB.
Chief Master Sgt. Thomas Schaefer, the command chief master sergeant of the 57th Wing at the base, revealed in an email that an investigation has been launched in association with the halving of several cats.
“It has been reported by Housing Maintenance that approximately FOUR cats have been found between now and February of 2022 which have been cut in half,” Schaefer wrote. “The only parts found have been the lower portion and the cuts have been clean indicating it is not a natural attack by a coyote or any other predator.”
The findings have led investigators to believe “pre-serial killer behavior” has been identified at or near the US military installation.
Those within the Nellis AFB community have been asked to inform the 99th Security Forces Squadron of any “odd or suspicious activity concerning stray animals, attempts to catch stray animals, or any other incident related.”
“This is not to scare anyone, but to reiterate that we need to be wary of our surroundings,” the command chief master sergeant concluded.
Despite the investigation in this instance, the abuse of animals on or near US military installations is nothing new. Earlier this month, KAT Charities, an animal rescue in Oahu, Hawaii, accused soldiers at Schofield Barracks Army Base of shooting stray cats with blow darts.
“It is our understanding that a group of soldiers… purchased blow dart guns while on a recent training mission to Indonesia and brought them home to Hawaii,” KAT Charities founder Dr. Karen Tyson told local outlet KHON2.
© Facebook/KAT Charities Reward poster published by KAT Charities via Facebook: "Thanks to the generous contributions of our supports, we have can contribute to @catopiahawaii’s cash reward for credible information that leads to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the animal cruelty at Schofield."
Some cats were even found to have their organs spilling out.
“While extremely graphic, we believe it is important to note that the animals appeared to have been purposefully mutilated as opposed to accidentally hit by a car.”
US Army Garrison Hawaii has since launched an investigation into the reported behavior, which it says will not be tolerated on the US military installation and “is not in keeping with our Army values.”