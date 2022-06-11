https://sputniknews.com/20220611/the-legacy-of-the-resistance-of-enslaved-africans-reverberates-today-1096197463.html

The Legacy of the Resistance of Enslaved Africans Reverberates Today

radio

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Teddie Kelly and Mirinda Crissman, co-editors of Tear Down the Walls!, a weekly section of Workers World newspaper dedicated to prison abolition and co-chairs of the Prisoners Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party to discuss the aftermath of the massacre in Uvalde, Texas and how it highlights the brutal legacy of family separation in Texas and the US, how family separation is weaponized against incarcerated people and particularly against Eli Torres, who was not allowed to attend his daughter’s funeral after she was killed in the Uvalde massacre, and how the struggle against the torturous institution of prisons and the struggle for immigrant rights can connect with struggles against imperialist violence all over the world.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Maurice Carney, co-founder and Executive Director of Friends of the Congo to discuss the twenty-second anniversary of the six-day war in the Congo fought between Rwanda and Uganda over access to the Congo’s resources, how the backing of these countries by the US and the UK allows them to profit from the resources of the Congo while also serving the interests of their western supporters, and the importance of a pan-Africanist and internationalist struggle against neocolonialism and the conflicts pushed by necolonial powers like the US and the UK.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Miguel Garcia of the ANTICONQUISTA Collective and host and creator of the Sports as a Weapon podcast to discuss a new lawsuit filed against the FBI by Simone Biles and other gymnasts abused by Larry Nassar over its failure to act on its knowledge of accusations of abuse against Nassar in 2015, the building of a new practice facility for the Chicago Fire MLS team and how it pushed out poor and working class Chicagoans by effectively revoking the right to return promised to people who once lived on the land, and recent comments by Washington Commanders Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio calling the January 6th insurrection a “dust up” and falsely equating the uprisings against racism in 2020 with the January 6th insurrection.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Marsha Coleman-Adebayo, president of the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition to discuss an upcoming art exhibit highlighting the struggle of the Bethesda African Cemetery Coalition to secure dignity for enslaved Africans buried in Montgomery County and the crimes that were committed against those enslaved Africans at River road in Bethesda, Maryland, the resistance that enslaved Africans waged against slavery and why crediting Union soldiers or others with liberating enslaved Africans undermines those acts of resistance, and how the legacy of the resistance of enslaved Africans continues today as the movement for Black lives continues to organize against the repression of Black communities.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

