https://sputniknews.com/20220611/russian-space-agency-chief-doesnt-rule-out-aliens-arent-already-studying-humanity-like-microbes-1096220247.html

Aliens Could Already Be Studying Humanity Like Microbes, Russian Space Agency Suggests

Aliens Could Already Be Studying Humanity Like Microbes, Russian Space Agency Suggests

Humanity has pondered on alien life in the universe going back to the times of antiquity, with interest intensifying in the 20th century as we gained the... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T12:13+0000

2022-06-11T12:13+0000

2022-06-11T12:21+0000

aliens

dmitry rogozin

russian federal space agency roscosmos

alien life

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0c/10/1091582792_0:141:2374:1476_1920x0_80_0_0_c299f75f35adabb44c5031b30331dcc5.jpg

Life on other planets definitely exists and likely includes lifeforms which are more developed and advanced than those on Earth, Russian Space Agency chief Dmitry Rogozin has said.“It’s a question that has vexed humanity for thousands of years: is there any other life besides that which exists on our planet? Does such organic life exist? It can be in the simplest form. For example, we’re trying to understand whether there are signs of methane in the Martian atmosphere (methane is a sign of organic life). Or, for example whether there was life on Venus, which was destroyed as a result of thermal changes. That’s as far as inside the Solar System is concerned,” Rogozin said, speaking to Russian television on Saturday.Rogozin noted that investigations of unidentified flying objects and other inexplicable phenomena have been carried out by the Russian Academy of Sciences, and that to date, “99.9” percent of the time, these are not connected to any alien phenomena.“But we accept that such phenomena could exist, and I am personally familiar with the reports of our honoured Soviet test pilots, who in the 1970s, in the course of testing new aircraft technologies encountered things that forced them sketch out what they saw after returning from their flights. Normally this took place specifically during the first test flights. I spoke to people from NASA. There are also supporters there of the idea that we may be the objects of external observation. I would like to believe that,” Rogozin said.In the interview, Rogozin also commented on matters closer to home, reporting that the German eROSITA telescope satellite aboard the Spektr-RG black hole-hunting, universe-mapping space observatory, which was shut down this spring, could be turned back on within two to four months. He also revealed that the US paid for astronaut Mark Vande Hei’s flight to the International Space Station in rubles using Axiom Space as an intermediary. The astronaut arrived aboard the ISS on a Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft together with Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov on 9 April 2021, and arrived back on Earth on 31 March 2022.The idea of alien life beyond our planet has fascinated humanity for thousands of years, with speculation about it going back to at least the time of the Ancient Greek philosopher Democritus.In the 20th century, as technology advanced and humanity made its first baby steps into space, interest intensified, and scientists, writers and even politicians began to speculate about whether alien life arriving on Earth would be friendly or hostile.In a speech before the United Nations in 1987, Ronald Reagan, Hollywood actor-turned president, famously suggested that the world would require some “alien threat from outside this world” to make nations recognize their “common bond.” Soviet paleontologist and science-fiction writer Ivan Yefremov had a different perspective, and hypothesized in his short story ‘Heart of a Serpent’ that for a civilization to become advanced enough to master space travel, it would first have to resolve its differences at home. This, Yefremov suggested, would ensure that any hypothetical first encounter would more than likely be peaceful.

https://sputniknews.com/20220517/declassified-videos-of-flying-objects-unveiled-at-rare-us-congress-ufo-hearing-1095583577.html

https://sputniknews.com/20210920/alien-tech-could-cause-solar-explosion-that-might-wipe-out-life-on-earth-blogger-claims-1089245371.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

aliens, dmitry rogozin, russian federal space agency roscosmos, alien life