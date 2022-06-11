https://sputniknews.com/20220611/putin-to-attend-plenary-session-of-st-petersburg-economic-forum-on-17-june-says-organiser-1096223509.html

Putin to Attend Plenary Session of St. Petersburg Economic Forum on 17 June, Says Organiser

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on 17 June, the forum's organiser Roscongress said.

"Vladimir Putin will traditionally take part in the SPIEF-22 plenary session on 17 June. The main theme of the forum – 'New Opportunities in a New World' reflects the global processes of changes taking place in the world, leading to the establishment of a new economic model and provides an opportunity for dialogue with all interested parties," Roscongress said on Telegram.Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT broadcaster and international media group Rossiya Segodnya, will be moderating the session.SPIEF is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.

