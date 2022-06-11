https://sputniknews.com/20220611/putin-to-attend-plenary-session-of-st-petersburg-economic-forum-on-17-june-says-organiser-1096223509.html
Putin to Attend Plenary Session of St. Petersburg Economic Forum on 17 June, Says Organiser
Putin to Attend Plenary Session of St. Petersburg Economic Forum on 17 June, Says Organiser
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on 17... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T14:21+0000
2022-06-11T14:21+0000
2022-06-11T14:25+0000
spief 2022
vladimir putin
russia
economy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/54/1075725403_0:250:2755:1799_1920x0_80_0_0_e1a3a3f8b15d63efeb1dbe2ef53410ee.jpg
"Vladimir Putin will traditionally take part in the SPIEF-22 plenary session on 17 June. The main theme of the forum – 'New Opportunities in a New World' reflects the global processes of changes taking place in the world, leading to the establishment of a new economic model and provides an opportunity for dialogue with all interested parties," Roscongress said on Telegram.Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT broadcaster and international media group Rossiya Segodnya, will be moderating the session.SPIEF is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107572/54/1075725403_11:0:2742:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_98893fb72b4ea486b0e358162ceba98b.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
spief 2022, vladimir putin, russia, economy
Putin to Attend Plenary Session of St. Petersburg Economic Forum on 17 June, Says Organiser
14:21 GMT 11.06.2022 (Updated: 14:25 GMT 11.06.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a plenary session of the 25th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on 17 June, the organiser said on Saturday.
"Vladimir Putin will traditionally take part in the SPIEF-22 plenary session on 17 June. The main theme of the forum – 'New Opportunities in a New World' reflects the global processes of changes taking place in the world, leading to the establishment of a new economic model and provides an opportunity for dialogue with all interested parties," Roscongress said on Telegram.
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of RT broadcaster and international media group Rossiya Segodnya, will be moderating the session.
SPIEF is a leading global platform for members of the business community to discuss key economic issues facing Russia, emerging markets, and the world as a whole. The 25th SPIEF will be held in the Russian northern capital St. Petersburg from 15-18 June.