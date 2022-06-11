https://sputniknews.com/20220611/protesters-hold-anti-racism-rally-in-paris-ahead-of-french-legislative-elections-1096212756.html

Protesters Hold Anti-Racism Rally in Paris Ahead of French Legislative Elections

Protesters Hold Anti-Racism Rally in Paris Ahead of French Legislative Elections

On Sunday, France is holding the first round of legislative elections to the 16th National Assembly. 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T13:24+0000

2022-06-11T13:24+0000

2022-06-11T13:24+0000

france

rally

racism

election

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096212891_0:158:3081:1891_1920x0_80_0_0_c3b9ac3ef27f141e1540161ee6f797b7.jpg

Sputnik comes live from Paris where activists have gathered for a rally against racism and social inequality on Saturday, 11 June. The demonstration is taking place ahead of legislative elections that will be held in France in two rounds, on 12 and 19 June, to elect 577 members of the 16th National Assembly. In April, France held presidential elections which saw Emmanuel Macron re-elected for the second term. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Protesters Hold Anti-Racism Rally in Paris Ahead of French Legislative Elections Protesters Hold Anti-Racism Rally in Paris Ahead of French Legislative Elections 2022-06-11T13:24+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

france, rally, racism, election, видео