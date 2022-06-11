International
LIVE: Protesters Hold Anti-Racism Rally in Paris Ahead of French Legislative Elections
https://sputniknews.com/20220611/protesters-hold-anti-racism-rally-in-paris-ahead-of-french-legislative-elections-1096212756.html
On Sunday, France is holding the first round of legislative elections to the 16th National Assembly.
Sputnik comes live from Paris where activists have gathered for a rally against racism and social inequality on Saturday, 11 June. The demonstration is taking place ahead of legislative elections that will be held in France in two rounds, on 12 and 19 June, to elect 577 members of the 16th National Assembly. In April, France held presidential elections which saw Emmanuel Macron re-elected for the second term. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
13:24 GMT 11.06.2022
© AFP 2022 / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELTParis Charles de Gaulle airport employees protest with with trade union flags outside a terminal as they stage a strike to demand higher wages at Roissy Charles De Gaulle Airport, north of Paris, on June 9, 2022.
On Sunday, France is holding the first round of legislative elections to the 16th National Assembly.
Sputnik comes live from Paris where activists have gathered for a rally against racism and social inequality on Saturday, 11 June.
The demonstration is taking place ahead of legislative elections that will be held in France in two rounds, on 12 and 19 June, to elect 577 members of the 16th National Assembly. In April, France held presidential elections which saw Emmanuel Macron re-elected for the second term.
