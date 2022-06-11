https://sputniknews.com/20220611/protesters-hold-anti-racism-rally-in-paris-ahead-of-french-legislative-elections-1096212756.html
Protesters Hold Anti-Racism Rally in Paris Ahead of French Legislative Elections
Sputnik comes live from Paris where activists have gathered for a rally against racism and social inequality on Saturday, 11 June. The demonstration is taking place ahead of legislative elections that will be held in France in two rounds, on 12 and 19 June, to elect 577 members of the 16th National Assembly. In April, France held presidential elections which saw Emmanuel Macron re-elected for the second term. *Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
On Sunday, France is holding the first round of legislative elections to the 16th National Assembly.
Sputnik comes live from Paris where activists have gathered for a rally against racism and social inequality on Saturday, 11 June.
The demonstration is taking place ahead of legislative elections that will be held in France in two rounds, on 12 and 19 June, to elect 577 members of the 16th National Assembly. In April, France held presidential elections which saw Emmanuel Macron re-elected for the second term.
