Prince Charles Remains 'Politically Neutral' on Rwanda Migrant Scheme, Spokesperson Insists

Prince Charles Remains 'Politically Neutral' on Rwanda Migrant Scheme, Spokesperson Insists

Charles, Prince of Wales, heir apparent to the British throne, is known for taking it upon himself to "speak out" on various, often controversial, issues...

Clarence House went into damage-control mode after Prince Charles reportedly denounced the British government’s new Rwanda migrant deal as “appalling” in private.Earlier in the day, The Times and the Daily Mail cited a source as saying they had heard the Prince of Wales express opposition to the policy of deporting illegal arrivals in the UK to the East African country for asylum claim processing.With the maiden flight set to take around 30 migrants on a one-way trip to Rwanda on 14 June, the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, ostensibly perceived the plan as flawed.The policy was introduced in April by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel and since touted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as an opportunity to defeat "people smugglers". So far this year, 10,020 migrants have crossed the English Channel to the UK, analysis of government figures by the PA news agency shows.In line with the scheme, initially focused on single men, some migrants would be sent to Rwanda so that they could be processed there. If their asylum bid is successful, they will be offered long-term accommodation in that country.The “chilling” plan, however, has been denounced by the opposition Labour Party and refugee charities. Questions have been raised regarding the costs the deal entails, as well as Rwanda's human rights record.Coming against the backdrop of a number of legal challenges launched by individuals and human rights organisations, the remarks reportedly made by Prince Charles have triggered resentment.Former leader of the UK Brexit party Nigel Farage went on Twitter to suggest that the heir to the monarchy “had better shut up fast”.As head of state, Queen Elizabeth II has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters and does not vote or stand for election, as the royal family's official website clarifies.However, Prince Charles has been criticised for his outspokenness in the past. In 2015, Clarence House defended the prince’s series of letters to then-PM Tony Blair’s ministers, since dubbed the "black spider" memos, for use of black ink and the “spidery” handwriting.Ranging from issues such as "lack of resources" for the armed forces fighting in Iraq to the benefits of "alternative herbal medicines" in the UK, the cache of 27 secret memos was sent in 2004 and 2005. It was released after a 10-year freedom of information legal battle won by The Guardian.According to a spokesperson for the royal at the time, the correspondence showed “the range of the Prince of Wales's concerns and interests for this country and the wider world”.In a BBC documentary timed for his 70th birthday in 2018, Prince Charles acknowledged that he would stop speaking out on issues when he became monarch, saying he was “not that stupid” to continue with what some had branded “meddling”.

