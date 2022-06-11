https://sputniknews.com/20220611/price-of-epsteins-paedophile-island-drops-after-being-put-up-for-sale-in-march-1096223969.html

Price of Epstein's 'Paedophile Island' Drops After Being Put up for Sale in March

Price of Epstein's 'Paedophile Island' Drops After Being Put up for Sale in March

A number of buyers have reportedly shown interest in Epstein’s islands, even as the overall asking price decreased by about 12 percent. 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T14:51+0000

2022-06-11T14:51+0000

2022-06-11T14:51+0000

jeffrey epstein

estate

island

sale

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107823/37/1078233710_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c08aec15e1864e7a62c804000dd99ca0.jpg

Great St. James and Little St. James, two islands in the Caribbean that were owned by the late Jeffrey Epstein and that were sometimes collectively referred to as “paedophile island”, have witnessed their price decrease in recent months, The Wall Street Journal reports.According to the newspaper, while the two islands were first listed in March for $125 million as a pair, they are now available separately for $55 million each, with the overall price thus being reduced by 12 percent.Modlin Group listing rep Adam Modlin also reportedly said that the properties in question have already attracted the attention of several potential buyers, and that the islands have garnered more interest individually rather than as a set.Meanwhile, an attorney for Epstein’s estate named Daniel Weiner told the New York Post that all the money from the sale of the late financier’s properties will go to “resolving outstanding lawsuits and the costs of the estate’s operations”.The Post notes that Epstein’s estate has already sold his Manhattan mansion and his home in Palm Beach, and that his Santa Fe ranch also remains up for sale.Disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell where he was awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges on 10 August 2019, with his death being officially ruled as a suicide.

https://sputniknews.com/20220611/sex-predator-jeffrey-epstein-was-murdered-in-jail-whistleblower-chelsea-manning-claims--1096218947.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

jeffrey epstein, estate, island, sale