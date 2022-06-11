https://sputniknews.com/20220611/police-canadas-parliament-hill-evacuated-over-suspicious-incident-1096228969.html

Canadian Police Temporarily Evacuate Canada's Parliament Hill Over 'Suspicious Incident'

Canada's Parliament Hill is a building complex that - as the name denotes - serves as the home of the nation parliament. It is located in downtown Ottawa along... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

Canadian authorities temporarily evacuated Parliament Hill and closed off its immediate surrounding areas after being tipped off to a "suspicious incident."An all-clear was given just past just 4 p.m. local time after investigators concluded there was "no public safety threat" identified.A statement given to The Star by the Parliamentary Protective Services had indicated that the police investigation was related to a "possible threat," noting that all parliamentary buildings had been put under a shelter-in-place order.Alerts earlier issued by the Ottawa Police Operations Center on social media stated police came on scene after officials were informed of a "suspicious incident in the area of Parliament Hill.

