Pentagon Chief Says US Set to Beef Up Taiwan's Military Despite Promise to Uphold Status Quo

Pentagon Chief Says US Set to Beef Up Taiwan's Military Despite Promise to Uphold Status Quo

As Chinese State Councillor and Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin held their first face-to-face meeting in Singapore on... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin emphasized Washington’s determination to uphold the status quo of Taiwan that “served this region so well for so long” as he spoke at a major forum on Asian security on Saturday.However, the US defense chief vowed to beef up the island’s self-defense capabilities against what he described as increasingly “provocative and destabilizing” moves by Beijing.He added that the American policy towards the issue had not changed, “But unfortunately, that doesn’t seem to be true for the PRC. ... We’ve witnessed a steady increase in provocative and destabilizing military activity near Taiwan. And that includes PLA aircraft flying near Taiwan in record numbers in recent months, and nearly on a daily basis.”Austin stated in his keynote speech that Indo-Pacific countries should not have to face “political intimidation, economic coercion, or harassment by maritime militias.""The PRC's moves threaten to undermine security, and stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific," Austin said, in a reference to the official name of the country, the People's Republic of China (PRC).In an attempt to placate spiraling tension, however, Austin categorically rejected the notion of Taiwan independence, adding:China-US Trade Barbs Over TaiwanThe Taiwan issue was addressed during a bilateral meeting between Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Wei Fenghe on Friday.The two sides had accused one another of trying to undermine the decades-long status quo over Taiwan.General Wei Fenghe reiterated China's firm position on the Taiwan issue, vowing that Beijing would "smash to smithereens any ‘Taiwan independence’ plot and resolutely uphold the unification of the motherland", according to Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry.“There is only one China, and Taiwan is a sacred, inalienable part of China's territory", Defence Minister General Wei stated, underscoring that the “one-China” principle is the political foundation of China-US relations.The island of Taiwan has been governed independently from Mainland China since 1949, when it split from Beijing during a civil war. Beijing’s official policy envisions a peaceful unification of Taiwan with Mainland China over time. Formally, the US recognises the People’s Republic of China as the country's sole legitimate government, and that Taiwan is a Chinese province. However, in practice, Washington has continued to send weapons to the Taiwanese government.Just recently, on 8 June, the US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced that the State Department had approved the sale of “ship spare parts, ship system spare parts, and related equipment” to Taiwan in a deal worth $120 million. Beijing has repeatedly warned the US against such moves, which it sees as a blatant interference in its internal affairs.

