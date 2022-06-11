https://sputniknews.com/20220611/pentagon-chief-says-us-on-cusp-of-delivering-prototype-laser-missile-defense-system-1096207898.html

Pentagon Chief: US on Cusp of Delivering Prototype Laser Missile Defense System

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is on the cusp of delivering a prototype high-energy laser missile defense system, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

"We're on the cusp of delivering prototypes for high-energy lasers that can counter missiles," Austin said on Friday.He added that North Korea's recent intercontinental ballistic missile tests underscore the need to strengthen US ties with Japan and South Korea and to beef up the overall security.Still, the chief of the Pentagon went on to say that the United States does not seek a new Cold War, an Asian NATO, or a region split into hostile blocs in the Indo-Pacific region.And with that goal in mind, the US is working closely with China's military leaders to fully open lines of communications to avoid miscalculations between the two countries.The sentiment about not wanting to get into a confrontation with China mirrors an earlier statement made by the Pentagon chief in December last year almost word for word. However, US President Joe Biden said last month that Washington would be prepared to intervene militarily to "defend" Taiwan if necessary. The statement caused indignation in Beijing and another round of tension in the region.

