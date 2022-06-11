https://sputniknews.com/20220611/pentagon-chief-dubs-ukraine-preview-of-world-of-chaos-to-justify-us-300k-troop-presence-in-asia-1096223378.html

Pentagon Chief Dubs Ukraine ‘Preview’ of ‘World of Chaos’ to Justify US’ 300k Troop Presence in Asia

Pentagon Chief Dubs Ukraine ‘Preview’ of ‘World of Chaos’ to Justify US’ 300k Troop Presence in Asia

Ukraine descended into chaos in early 2014, when US-backed political forces overthrew the government in a coup and sparked a civil war in the country’s east... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T14:19+0000

2022-06-11T14:19+0000

2022-06-11T14:19+0000

lloyd austin

united states

world order

ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104883/61/1048836152_0:113:2301:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f57f6d66a95e1d1f3d0a3a7feda26f.jpg

The Ukrainian crisis is a “preview” of what can happen in the absence of the US-dominated “rules-based international order” and American boots on the ground, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has implied.“So let’s be clear. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all. It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbors. And it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in,” Austin said, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on Friday.Austin characterized US-led security alliances in the Indo-Pacific with countries including Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand as a “profound source of stability,” and mentioned Washington’s efforts to weave “closer ties with other partners,” including India, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. He also vowed that the US would beef up military aid to Taiwan, and boasted the US military’s stepped up military deployment in the region, including using Coast Guard ships.“Next year, our Coast Guard will also deploy a cutter to Southeast Asia and Oceania. That will open up new opportunities for multinational crewing, training, and cooperation across the region. And it will be the first major US Coast Guard cutter permanently stationed in the region,” Austin said.US officials and media have repeatedly referred the idea of a “rules-based international order” in recent years to refer to the network of Washington-led alliances and geo-economic and political blocs, and have accused Russia, China, Iran and other countries of seeking to “undermine” or “challenge” it. Earlier this year, Russia and China issued a joint communique in which they too expressed interest in a stable world order, but stressed that it must be “polycentric,” and based on principles including non-interference other nations’ internal affairs, multilateralism, dialogue, mutual trust and security alliances which do not undermine the security interests of others.

https://sputniknews.com/20220611/pentagon-chief-says-us-set-to-beef-up-taiwans-military-despite-promise-to-uphold-status-quo-1096215310.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220531/west-tries-to-mobilize-countries-using-ukraine-to-protect-status-quo-russias-lavrov-says-1095906162.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

lloyd austin, united states, world order, ukraine