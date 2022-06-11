https://sputniknews.com/20220611/pentagon-chief-dubs-ukraine-preview-of-world-of-chaos-to-justify-us-300k-troop-presence-in-asia-1096223378.html
Pentagon Chief Dubs Ukraine ‘Preview’ of ‘World of Chaos’ to Justify US’ 300k Troop Presence in Asia
Pentagon Chief Dubs Ukraine ‘Preview’ of ‘World of Chaos’ to Justify US’ 300k Troop Presence in Asia
Ukraine descended into chaos in early 2014, when US-backed political forces overthrew the government in a coup and sparked a civil war in the country’s east... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T14:19+0000
2022-06-11T14:19+0000
2022-06-11T14:19+0000
lloyd austin
united states
world order
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104883/61/1048836152_0:113:2301:1407_1920x0_80_0_0_e1f57f6d66a95e1d1f3d0a3a7feda26f.jpg
The Ukrainian crisis is a “preview” of what can happen in the absence of the US-dominated “rules-based international order” and American boots on the ground, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has implied.“So let’s be clear. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all. It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbors. And it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in,” Austin said, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on Friday.Austin characterized US-led security alliances in the Indo-Pacific with countries including Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand as a “profound source of stability,” and mentioned Washington’s efforts to weave “closer ties with other partners,” including India, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. He also vowed that the US would beef up military aid to Taiwan, and boasted the US military’s stepped up military deployment in the region, including using Coast Guard ships.“Next year, our Coast Guard will also deploy a cutter to Southeast Asia and Oceania. That will open up new opportunities for multinational crewing, training, and cooperation across the region. And it will be the first major US Coast Guard cutter permanently stationed in the region,” Austin said.US officials and media have repeatedly referred the idea of a “rules-based international order” in recent years to refer to the network of Washington-led alliances and geo-economic and political blocs, and have accused Russia, China, Iran and other countries of seeking to “undermine” or “challenge” it. Earlier this year, Russia and China issued a joint communique in which they too expressed interest in a stable world order, but stressed that it must be “polycentric,” and based on principles including non-interference other nations’ internal affairs, multilateralism, dialogue, mutual trust and security alliances which do not undermine the security interests of others.
https://sputniknews.com/20220611/pentagon-chief-says-us-set-to-beef-up-taiwans-military-despite-promise-to-uphold-status-quo-1096215310.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220531/west-tries-to-mobilize-countries-using-ukraine-to-protect-status-quo-russias-lavrov-says-1095906162.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104883/61/1048836152_136:0:2163:1520_1920x0_80_0_0_ef473f5ca8e22f8a194af9b9c3160306.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
lloyd austin, united states, world order, ukraine
Pentagon Chief Dubs Ukraine ‘Preview’ of ‘World of Chaos’ to Justify US’ 300k Troop Presence in Asia
Ukraine descended into chaos in early 2014, when US-backed political forces overthrew the government in a coup and sparked a civil war in the country’s east. In February 2022, responding to escalating attacks by Ukrainian forces against the fledgling Donbass republics, Russia began a special military operation to “demilitarize” the country.
The Ukrainian crisis is a “preview” of what can happen in the absence of the US-dominated “rules-based international order” and American boots on the ground, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has implied.
“So let’s be clear. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is what happens when oppressors trample the rules that protect us all. It’s what happens when big powers decide that their imperial appetites matter more than the rights of their peaceful neighbors. And it’s a preview of a possible world of chaos and turmoil that none of us would want to live in,” Austin said
, speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore on Friday.
“We see the dangers of disorder. So let’s use this moment to come together in purpose. Let’s use this moment to strengthen the rules-based international order. And let’s use this moment to think about the future that we all want. That’s really why I’m here today. The United States stands firmly beside our partners to ensure that we continue moving toward that shared vision. And we will continue to do our part to strengthen security in the Indo-Pacific. More members of the US military are stationed here than in any other part of the world: more than 300,000 of our men and women,” the defense secretary said.
Austin characterized US-led security alliances in the Indo-Pacific with countries including Australia, Japan, the Philippines, South Korea and Thailand as a “profound source of stability,” and mentioned Washington’s efforts to weave “closer ties with other partners,” including India, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. He also vowed that the US would beef up military aid to Taiwan, and boasted the US military’s stepped up military deployment in the region, including using Coast Guard ships.
“Next year, our Coast Guard will also deploy a cutter to Southeast Asia and Oceania. That will open up new opportunities for multinational crewing, training, and cooperation across the region. And it will be the first major US Coast Guard cutter permanently stationed in the region,” Austin said.
US officials and media have repeatedly referred the idea of a “rules-based international order” in recent years to refer to the network of Washington-led alliances and geo-economic and political blocs, and have accused Russia, China, Iran and other countries of seeking to “undermine” or “challenge” it. Earlier this year, Russia and China issued a joint communique
in which they too expressed interest in a stable world order, but stressed that it must be “polycentric,” and based on principles including non-interference other nations’ internal affairs, multilateralism, dialogue, mutual trust and security alliances which do not undermine the security interests of others.