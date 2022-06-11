https://sputniknews.com/20220611/parliament-elections-2022-pm-modis-bjp-wins-big-in-upper-house-ahead-of-presidential-polls-1096216231.html

Parliament Elections 2022: PM Modi's BJP Wins Big in Upper House Ahead of Presidential Polls

Elections for the Indian parliament's upper house, the Rajya Sabha, to fill 57 vacant seats were held on Friday. The contest was narrowed down to 16 seats... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

In the Rajya Sabha (upper house) elections, held in four Indian states on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clinched victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, and Karnataka, but lost to Congress in Rajasthan.The Rajya Sabha election is crucial in view of the presidential election scheduled to be held on 18 July.Congress retained three seats in Rajasthan, but it suffered a setback in Haryana.A midnight drama unfolded when the Congress party tweeted that their leader Ajay Makan had won in Haryana and congratulated him. However, the short-lived celebration ended soon after a recount took place, in which BJP-backed media baron Kartikeya Sharma emerged as the winner.In Maharashtra, the governing alliance of Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is a coalition of Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and Congress' Sonia Gandhi, saw a major setback after the BJP won three of the six Rajya Sabha seats.In Karnataka, BJP politicians Nirmala Sitharaman, Jaggesh, and Lehar Singh Siroya took three out of the four seats, while Jairam Ramesh from Congress won the only remaining seat. H.D. Deve Gowda’s Janata Dal Party was not able to win a single seat in Karnataka.The counting of the votes, which was supposed to start at 5 pm on Friday, began at 1 am on Saturday after some members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) wrote to the Election Commission alleging a violation of the voting rules.BJP leaders accused Congress politicians Kiran Choudhary and B.B. Batra of showing their ballot papers to unauthorised people after marking them and were "duly captured" on camera.Congress politicians also approached the Election Commission accusing the BJP of trying to defeat the process of free and fair elections and demanded an immediate declaration of the results.

