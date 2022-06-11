https://sputniknews.com/20220611/new-yorkers-hold-march-for-our-lives-in-support-of-gun-control-laws--1096213139.html

New Yorkers Hold March For Our Lives in Support of Gun Control Laws

New Yorkers Hold March For Our Lives in Support of Gun Control Laws

March For Our Lives (MFOL) demonstrations in support of stricter gun control legislation have been held regularly across the US in recent years. 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T15:53+0000

2022-06-11T15:53+0000

2022-06-11T15:54+0000

new york city

march

gun control

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096213956_0:49:3072:1777_1920x0_80_0_0_009278f437854dc59ab2ffe4d8fc22b9.jpg

Watch a live broadcast from the streets of New York City where activists have gathered to stage a March For Our Lives on Saturday, 11 June. This march is being held weeks after the deadly shooting in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 children.The first MFOL demonstration in support of gun control legislation was held in 2018 after a mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

new york city

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

New Yorkers Hold March For Our Lives in Support of Gun Control Laws New Yorkers Hold March For Our Lives in Support of Gun Control Laws 2022-06-11T15:53+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

new york city, march, gun control, видео