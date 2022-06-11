New Yorkers Hold March For Our Lives in Support of Gun Control Laws

International
LIVE: March For Our Lives Against Gun Violence Takes Place in Washington, DC
March For Our Lives (MFOL) demonstrations in support of stricter gun control legislation have been held regularly across the US in recent years. 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
Watch a live broadcast from the streets of New York City where activists have gathered to stage a March For Our Lives on Saturday, 11 June. This march is being held weeks after the deadly shooting in Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, which claimed the lives of 21 people, including 19 children.The first MFOL demonstration in support of gun control legislation was held in 2018 after a mass shooting in Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which left 17 people dead.*Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.
15:53 GMT 11.06.2022 (Updated: 15:54 GMT 11.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZPeople go through Times Square after taking part in the March for Our Lives in New York on March 24, 2018.
