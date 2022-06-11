Melania Trump Reportedly Urged Ex-POTUS to Cut Ties With ‘Snake’ Ivanka Before 6 January Hearing
There has long been speculation that Melania Trump, wife of the 45th ex-POTUS, and his one-time special advisor, Ivanka - daughter of the ex-president’s first wife - shared a mutual loathing. Recently, their relationship was thrown into the spotlight once again.
Ex-First Lady Melania Trump urged her husband to distance himself from his daughter, Ivanka, well before the first primetime hearing of lawmakers investigating the January 6 riot at the US Capitol, reported RadarOnline.com.
“Even before the hearing, Ivanka had been iced by Melania despite living almost around the corner from each other in Florida,” an insider was cited as revealing.
The former President lives in Palm Beach, Florida, while Ivanka and husband Jared Kushner live at a six-bedroom mansion just an hour away. However, Trump and the daughter of his first wife, Ivana, have not been seen together in more than 521 days, according to the outlet.
The last time Ivanka was seen with Donald Trump is believed to have been at a rally in Georgia on January 4 last year during the president’s last days in office.
After a “monumental fall-out” with her father, the former first daughter allegedly “barely speaks to him anymore.”
“Ivanka and Jared no longer want to be associated with Donald, and they’ve made that very clear behind-the-scenes,” claimed an insider. It was added:
“Ivanka knew her dad was going to criticize her but there is little she can do. If she or Jared are to have any legitimacy or credibility moving forward, they need to disassociate from MAGA (Make America Great Again)”.
Ivanka Trump, 40, was a senior advisor in the Trump administration, as well as director of the Office of Economic Initiatives and Entrepreneurship.
She was flung into the spotlight recently as the House Select Committee to Investigate the 6 January attack on the United States Capitol laid out some of its preliminary findings in its first prime-time hearing on 9 June. As it presented evidence ranging from public testimonies by key figures to documentary footage of the events in question, a video testimony from Trump’s former adviser Ivanka Trump was offered.
The clip of recorded testimony showed Ivanka Trump saying she had accepted former attorney-general Bill Barr's conclusion that allegations of voter rigging in the November 2020 presidential election had "zero basis".
Cheney plays a clip of Ivanka Trump telling the January 6 committee she accepted Barr's conclusion that the election result wasn't affected by fraud pic.twitter.com/jcawWjXIyy— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 10, 2022
“It affected my perspective,” she had responded when asked by the panel how Barr’s stance had affected her viewpoint on the 2020 election that Donald Trump has slammed as “rigged” against him.
The remarks made by Ivanka prompted an almost immediate rebuke from her father.
“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, Election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform, Truth Social.
However, according to various US media outlets, Melania and Ivanka shared a mutual antipathy dating back to their White House days.
Melania Trump reportedly called her husband’s daughter a “snake” in a text to her former best friend, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
When the Trumps moved into the White House, “both (Melania and Ivanka) were respectful of one another’s turf” but could barely stand the sight of each other, it was claimed.
“As First Lady, Melania felt Ivanka was trying to take her place. For Ivanka, Melania was a hindrance to what she wanted to achieve,” a source was cited as saying.
Wolkoff’s tell-all book about Melania, Melania & Me, came out on September 1, 2020.