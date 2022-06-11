https://sputniknews.com/20220611/inciting-distractions-1096210028.html
Inciting Distractions
Inciting Distractions
As other major networks continue to cover the House select committee’s public hearings on the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, Fox News appears... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T04:14+0000
2022-06-11T04:14+0000
2022-06-11T04:14+0000
ted rall
fox news
laura ingraham
tucker carlson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096209872_0:126:1201:801_1920x0_80_0_0_eaa3233496c1cb7b9a9047c28a4d881a.jpg
Unsurprisingly, Fox News opinion show host Tucker Carlson took aim at the 9-member congressional panel’s public hearings by attempting to downplay the event as “a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards.”The public hearings are available for live coverage on the Fox Business Network.Fellow Fox News opinion show host Laura Ingraham panned the hearing as a “snooze fest” and declared that Democrats and liberals were simply carrying out a classic play of “demonization and distraction.”
https://sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096209872_0:13:1201:913_1920x0_80_0_0_fd7a553a873bf792bc91bc578271bcd0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ted rall, fox news, laura ingraham, tucker carlson
Inciting Distractions
As other major networks continue to cover the House select committee’s public hearings on the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, Fox News appears to be proudly going the grain with its reporting, minimizing the monthslong investigation to a so-called ‘witch hunt’ perpetrated by anti-Trump Republicans and Democratic lawmakers.
Unsurprisingly, Fox News opinion show host Tucker Carlson took aim at the 9-member congressional panel’s public hearings by attempting to downplay the event as “a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards.”
“This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda live,” Carlson said. “They are lying, and we are not going to help them do it.”
The public hearings are available for live coverage on the Fox Business Network.
Fellow Fox News opinion show host Laura Ingraham panned the hearing as a “snooze fest” and declared that Democrats and liberals were simply carrying out a classic play of “demonization and distraction.”