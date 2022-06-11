https://sputniknews.com/20220611/inciting-distractions-1096210028.html

Inciting Distractions

As other major networks continue to cover the House select committee’s public hearings on the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, Fox News appears... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

Unsurprisingly, Fox News opinion show host Tucker Carlson took aim at the 9-member congressional panel’s public hearings by attempting to downplay the event as “a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards.”The public hearings are available for live coverage on the Fox Business Network.Fellow Fox News opinion show host Laura Ingraham panned the hearing as a “snooze fest” and declared that Democrats and liberals were simply carrying out a classic play of “demonization and distraction.”

