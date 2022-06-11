International
https://sputniknews.com/20220611/inciting-distractions-1096210028.html
Inciting Distractions
Inciting Distractions
As other major networks continue to cover the House select committee’s public hearings on the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, Fox News appears... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T04:14+0000
2022-06-11T04:14+0000
ted rall
fox news
laura ingraham
tucker carlson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096209872_0:126:1201:801_1920x0_80_0_0_eaa3233496c1cb7b9a9047c28a4d881a.jpg
Unsurprisingly, Fox News opinion show host Tucker Carlson took aim at the 9-member congressional panel’s public hearings by attempting to downplay the event as “a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards.”The public hearings are available for live coverage on the Fox Business Network.Fellow Fox News opinion show host Laura Ingraham panned the hearing as a “snooze fest” and declared that Democrats and liberals were simply carrying out a classic play of “demonization and distraction.”
https://sputniknews.com
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096209872_0:13:1201:913_1920x0_80_0_0_fd7a553a873bf792bc91bc578271bcd0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ted rall, fox news, laura ingraham, tucker carlson

Inciting Distractions

04:14 GMT 11.06.2022
© Sputnik / Ted RallInciting Distractions
Inciting Distractions - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2022
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
As other major networks continue to cover the House select committee’s public hearings on the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, Fox News appears to be proudly going the grain with its reporting, minimizing the monthslong investigation to a so-called ‘witch hunt’ perpetrated by anti-Trump Republicans and Democratic lawmakers.
Unsurprisingly, Fox News opinion show host Tucker Carlson took aim at the 9-member congressional panel’s public hearings by attempting to downplay the event as “a forgettably minor outbreak by recent standards.”
“This is the only hour on an American news channel that will not be carrying their propaganda live,” Carlson said. “They are lying, and we are not going to help them do it.”
The public hearings are available for live coverage on the Fox Business Network.
04:14 GMT
Fellow Fox News opinion show host Laura Ingraham panned the hearing as a “snooze fest” and declared that Democrats and liberals were simply carrying out a classic play of “demonization and distraction.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала