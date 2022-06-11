https://sputniknews.com/20220611/hizbul-mujahideen-terrorist-killed-in-indias-jammu--kashmir---video-1096210806.html

Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in India's Jammu & Kashmir - Video

Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in India's Jammu & Kashmir - Video

A series of anti-terrorist operations in India's Jammu and Kashmir union territory over the past few months has led to the death of many terrorists and... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

A terrorist from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), an Islamist militant group operating in India's Jammu and Kashmir, has been killed during encounters between terrorists and security forces in the Khandipora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday. "One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress," police added. The series of encounters have been conducted jointly by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence.On Tuesday, two encounters took place in Kashmir in which one terrorist was killed in south Kashmir's Shopian district and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Islamist militants were killed in Chaktaras Kandi area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. On Monday, Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT are Islamist militant groups operating against India in Jammu and Kashmir union territory.

