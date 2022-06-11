Hizbul Mujahideen Terrorist Killed in India's Jammu & Kashmir - Video
© AP Photo / Yirmiyan ArthurSecurity officers wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the coronavirus keep guard near a polling booth during by-elections in Kohima, capital of the northeastern Indian state of Nagaland, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
© AP Photo / Yirmiyan Arthur
A series of anti-terrorist operations in India's Jammu and Kashmir union territory over the past few months has led to the death of many terrorists and civilians. Over the past 10 days, at least 11 terrorists have been killed in Jammu and Kashmir and at least seven civilians - including migrant workers and Kashmiri Pandits - have lost their life.
A terrorist from Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), an Islamist militant group operating in India's Jammu and Kashmir, has been killed during encounters between terrorists and security forces in the Khandipora area in south Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said on Saturday.
"One terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit HM killed. Operation in progress," police added.
#KulgamEncounter— Prince Altaf (@aniprincealtaf) June 11, 2022
One unidentified militant of proscribed militant outfit HM killed in an ongoing gunfight that broke out between security forces and militants at Khandipora area of Kulgam. . pic.twitter.com/XmflAPhPM3
The series of encounters have been conducted jointly by the police and the Army on the basis of specific intelligence.
On Tuesday, two encounters took place in Kashmir in which one terrorist was killed in south Kashmir's Shopian district and two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) Islamist militants were killed in Chaktaras Kandi area in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
On Monday, Pakistani terrorist, Hanzalla, was killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.
© Photo : TwitterHizbul Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Encounter at India's Jammu and Kashmir
Hizbul Terrorist Killed in Ongoing Encounter at India's Jammu and Kashmir
© Photo : Twitter
Hizbul Mujahideen and LeT are Islamist militant groups operating against India in Jammu and Kashmir union territory.