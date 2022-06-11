https://sputniknews.com/20220611/dpr-sentences-3-foreign-mercenaries-to-death-over-their-roles-in-ukraine-war-1096206727.html

DPR Sentences 3 Foreign Mercenaries to Death Over Their Roles in Ukraine War

DPR Sentences 3 Foreign Mercenaries to Death Over Their Roles in Ukraine War

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how three foreign... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-11T07:11+0000

2022-06-11T07:11+0000

2022-06-11T07:11+0000

fault lines

ukraine

russia

dpr

medicine

cancer

economy

biden

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096206544_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_29ae1eb2c9d95c3b55331d7e84bf22fe.png

DPR sentences 3 foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in Ukraine On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how three foreign mercenaries were sentenced to death by the DPR for their crimes inside the country, along with the racism in medicine, and the poor state of the U.S. economy.

Guests:Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent | 3 foreign mercenaries sentenced to death by the DPRReverend Gregory Seal-Livingston - Pastor and Community Activist | Racism in medicineGerlad Celente - Publisher| US economy is in a state of disarrayIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who spoke to hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas about the recent DPR verdict that sentenced three foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in the armed conflict in Ukraine.In the second hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston joined the hosts of Fault Lines to discuss the racism in the medical world and how it has existed for a long time in this industry, especially in the cancer field.In the third hour, the publisher of the Trends Journal Gerald Celente joined the show to talk about the state of the US economy and how inflation is decimating consumer spending and small businesses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, ukraine, russia, dpr, medicine, cancer, economy, biden, аудио, radio