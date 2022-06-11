https://sputniknews.com/20220611/dpr-sentences-3-foreign-mercenaries-to-death-over-their-roles-in-ukraine-war-1096206727.html
DPR Sentences 3 Foreign Mercenaries to Death Over Their Roles in Ukraine War
DPR Sentences 3 Foreign Mercenaries to Death Over Their Roles in Ukraine War
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how three foreign... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T07:11+0000
2022-06-11T07:11+0000
2022-06-11T07:11+0000
fault lines
ukraine
russia
dpr
medicine
cancer
economy
biden
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096206544_29:0:1273:700_1920x0_80_0_0_29ae1eb2c9d95c3b55331d7e84bf22fe.png
DPR sentences 3 foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how three foreign mercenaries were sentenced to death by the DPR for their crimes inside the country, along with the racism in medicine, and the poor state of the U.S. economy.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent | 3 foreign mercenaries sentenced to death by the DPRReverend Gregory Seal-Livingston - Pastor and Community Activist | Racism in medicineGerlad Celente - Publisher| US economy is in a state of disarrayIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who spoke to hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas about the recent DPR verdict that sentenced three foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in the armed conflict in Ukraine.In the second hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston joined the hosts of Fault Lines to discuss the racism in the medical world and how it has existed for a long time in this industry, especially in the cancer field.In the third hour, the publisher of the Trends Journal Gerald Celente joined the show to talk about the state of the US economy and how inflation is decimating consumer spending and small businesses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0b/1096206544_184:0:1117:700_1920x0_80_0_0_1d6f689d52ef28fe9b6f3856a8633fc0.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
fault lines, ukraine, russia, dpr, medicine, cancer, economy, biden, аудио, radio
DPR Sentences 3 Foreign Mercenaries to Death Over Their Roles in Ukraine War
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how three foreign mercenaries were sentenced to death by the DPR for their crimes inside the country, along with the racism in medicine, and the poor state of the US economy.
Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent | 3 foreign mercenaries sentenced to death by the DPR
Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston - Pastor and Community Activist | Racism in medicine
Gerlad Celente - Publisher| US economy is in a state of disarray
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who spoke to hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas about the recent DPR verdict that sentenced three foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in the armed conflict in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston joined the hosts of Fault Lines to discuss the racism in the medical world and how it has existed for a long time in this industry, especially in the cancer field.
In the third hour, the publisher of the Trends Journal Gerald Celente joined the show to talk about the state of the US economy and how inflation is decimating consumer spending and small businesses.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.