DPR Sentences 3 Foreign Mercenaries to Death Over Their Roles in Ukraine War
DPR Sentences 3 Foreign Mercenaries to Death Over Their Roles in Ukraine War
11.06.2022
2022-06-11T07:11+0000
2022-06-11T07:11+0000
fault lines
ukraine
russia
dpr
medicine
cancer
economy
biden
radio
DPR sentences 3 foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how three foreign mercenaries were sentenced to death by the DPR for their crimes inside the country, along with the racism in medicine, and the poor state of the U.S. economy.
Guests:Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent | 3 foreign mercenaries sentenced to death by the DPRReverend Gregory Seal-Livingston - Pastor and Community Activist | Racism in medicineGerlad Celente - Publisher| US economy is in a state of disarrayIn the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who spoke to hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas about the recent DPR verdict that sentenced three foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in the armed conflict in Ukraine.In the second hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston joined the hosts of Fault Lines to discuss the racism in the medical world and how it has existed for a long time in this industry, especially in the cancer field.In the third hour, the publisher of the Trends Journal Gerald Celente joined the show to talk about the state of the US economy and how inflation is decimating consumer spending and small businesses.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
fault lines, ukraine, russia, dpr, medicine, cancer, economy, biden

DPR Sentences 3 Foreign Mercenaries to Death Over Their Roles in Ukraine War

07:11 GMT 11.06.2022
DPR sentences 3 foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in Ukraine
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan discussed several topics, including the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and how three foreign mercenaries were sentenced to death by the DPR for their crimes inside the country, along with the racism in medicine, and the poor state of the US economy.
Guests:
Elijah Magnier - War Correspondent | 3 foreign mercenaries sentenced to death by the DPR
Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston - Pastor and Community Activist | Racism in medicine
Gerlad Celente - Publisher| US economy is in a state of disarray
In the first hour, Fault Lines was joined by veteran war correspondent Elijah Magnier, who spoke to hosts Manila Chan and Jamarl Thomas about the recent DPR verdict that sentenced three foreign mercenaries to death over their roles in the armed conflict in Ukraine.
In the second hour, Reverend Gregory Seal-Livingston joined the hosts of Fault Lines to discuss the racism in the medical world and how it has existed for a long time in this industry, especially in the cancer field.
In the third hour, the publisher of the Trends Journal Gerald Celente joined the show to talk about the state of the US economy and how inflation is decimating consumer spending and small businesses.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
