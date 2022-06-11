https://sputniknews.com/20220611/biden-slams-exxon-mobil-for-making-more-money-than-god-as-inflation-in-us-hits-40-year-high-1096213206.html

Biden Slams Exxon Mobil For Making ‘More Money Than God’ as Inflation in US Hits 40-Year High

Biden Slams Exxon Mobil For Making 'More Money Than God' as Inflation in US Hits 40-Year High

US President Joe Biden on Friday showered a barrage of criticism at the country’s oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, for not pumping more crude to flatten exorbitant gas prices.Biden accused the oil giants of using their higher profits to buy back stock instead of drilling more, as he faced reporters after addressing dockworker union representatives at the Port of Los Angeles.“Exxon made more money than God this year," said Biden, in a reference to the massive profits the company reported in the first three months of the year.Exxon Mobil's first-quarter profits more than doubled to $5.5 billion, and revenues rose 52.4 percent to $87.7 billion. Furthermore, the petroleum giant hiked spending on share buybacks by $20 billion.He continued to dole out scathing criticism, saying, "they're buying back their own stock, which should be taxed quite frankly. Buying back their own stock and making no new investments."The Democratic President, who had originally vowed to slash US dependence on fossil fuels as part of his campaign pledges, now said he was hoping to speed up oil production. US crude oil output is expected to rise 720,000 barrels per day to reach 11.91 million bpd in 2022, the government said in a monthly forecast on 10 May 2022.Exxon Mobil Corporation pushed back at the president’s censure, underscoring that it had continued to increase its US oil, gasoline and diesel production, and had borrowed heavily to increase output. Like others, the company had suffered losses in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdowns of 2020 that devastated petroleum demand. But in 2021 oil companies returned to profitability and have seen earnings skyrocket this year.Amid an ongoing Texas refinery expansion, Norton stated that Exxon planned to hike spending by 50% in its West Texas shale holdings. Furthermore, it anticipated adding 25% more output this year as the expansion would add the equivalent of a "new medium sized refinery," according to the spokesperson.Runaway Inflation & Plummeting RatingsThe 46th POTUS, whose popularity has plummeted in the face of rampant inflation and over-the-top gas prices, had lashed out at oil companies just hours after the government released a devastating inflation report on Friday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics said that US inflation hit a new 40-year high last month at a rate of 8.6%. This is the highest since December of 1981. The Consumer Price Index (CPI), a measure of goods and services prices, had surged even more than the 8.3% Dow Jones estimate.Elsewhere in the report, it was revealed that energy prices rose 34.6%, the most since September of 2005. Oil prices have mostly remained above $100 a barrel after spiking to around $130 a barrel in early March. Food costs have also surged dramatically by 10.1%. The average price of gasoline at the pump in the United States hit more than $5 a gallon on 9 June for the first time ever, fuel price tracking service GasBuddy reported.$100-plus per barrel oil prices have been plaguing the Biden administration, which has attempted to lower costs with a record release of barrels from US strategic reserves, as well as urging major OPEC countries to boost output.Meanwhile, President Biden’s approval rating among Americans has hit an all-time low, according to a new Morning Consult poll published on 8 June. It revealed that 58 percent of those surveyed disapprove of Biden’s performance as president, while only 39 percent of respondents approve.During his Friday visit to the Port of Los Angeles Joe Biden once again blamed the economy’s woes on “Putin’s tax on both food and gas."According to the American president, impacts of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine are to blame for rising food and gas prices in his country and elsewhere around the world.On 9 June, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin dismissed the claims yet again, saying with wry humour:

