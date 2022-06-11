https://sputniknews.com/20220611/australia-to-pay-over-580mln-to-french-naval-group-for-breaching-submarines-contract-1096210930.html
Australia to Pay Over $580Mln to French Naval Group for Breaching Submarines Contract
In September, Australia announced it was ditching a $90 billion contract with Naval Group in favor of a new security alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS) and would buy at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines from AUKUS.Albanese called this decision a "fair and an equitable settlement."
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia will pay 555 million euros (over $580 million) to the French shipbuilding company Naval Group for breaching the contract on constructing submarines, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday.
In September, Australia announced it was ditching a $90 billion contract with Naval Group in favor of a new security alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS) and would buy at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines from AUKUS.
"As part of the settlement Australia will pay the Naval Group 555 million Euros which equates to around $830 million Australian," the prime minister said in an address posted on social media.
Albanese called this decision a "fair and an equitable settlement."