International
https://sputniknews.com/20220611/australia-to-pay-over-580mln-to-french-naval-group-for-breaching-submarines-contract-1096210930.html
Australia to Pay Over $580Mln to French Naval Group for Breaching Submarines Contract
Australia to Pay Over $580Mln to French Naval Group for Breaching Submarines Contract
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia will pay 555 million euros (over $580 million) to the French shipbuilding company Naval Group for breaching the contract on... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-11T05:32+0000
2022-06-11T05:32+0000
australia
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_0:9:2049:1161_1920x0_80_0_0_08fc6030d2fc0e01008e60a3539cf924.jpg
In September, Australia announced it was ditching a $90 billion contract with Naval Group in favor of a new security alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS) and would buy at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines from AUKUS.Albanese called this decision a "fair and an equitable settlement."
australia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104395/37/1043953716_244:0:1803:1169_1920x0_80_0_0_6a196bc1a5c9198521fb7f9df993133b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
australia

Australia to Pay Over $580Mln to French Naval Group for Breaching Submarines Contract

05:32 GMT 11.06.2022
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Pacific Fleet / The U.S. Navy's Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) and Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) operate together in waters off Rottnest Island, Western Australia.
The U.S. Navy's Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Albuquerque (SSN 706) and Royal Australian Navy Collins-class submarine HMAS Rankin (SSG 78) operate together in waters off Rottnest Island, Western Australia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.06.2022
CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Pacific Fleet /
Subscribe
US
India
Global
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia will pay 555 million euros (over $580 million) to the French shipbuilding company Naval Group for breaching the contract on constructing submarines, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Saturday.
In September, Australia announced it was ditching a $90 billion contract with Naval Group in favor of a new security alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS) and would buy at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines from AUKUS.
"As part of the settlement Australia will pay the Naval Group 555 million Euros which equates to around $830 million Australian," the prime minister said in an address posted on social media.
Albanese called this decision a "fair and an equitable settlement."
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала