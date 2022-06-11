https://sputniknews.com/20220611/australia-to-pay-over-580mln-to-french-naval-group-for-breaching-submarines-contract-1096210930.html

Australia to Pay Over $580Mln to French Naval Group for Breaching Submarines Contract

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia will pay 555 million euros (over $580 million) to the French shipbuilding company Naval Group for breaching the contract on... 11.06.2022, Sputnik International

In September, Australia announced it was ditching a $90 billion contract with Naval Group in favor of a new security alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom (AUKUS) and would buy at least eight nuclear-propelled submarines from AUKUS.Albanese called this decision a "fair and an equitable settlement."

