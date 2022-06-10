https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-supreme-court-judge-may-face-targeted-protests-by-pro-choice-group-1096201727.html

US Supreme Court Judge May Face Targeted Protests by Pro-Choice Group

US Supreme Court Judge May Face Targeted Protests by Pro-Choice Group

In a tweet that was apparently posted by “Ruth Sent Us,” the group notes what school the children of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett attend and what... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-10T19:03+0000

2022-06-10T19:03+0000

2022-06-10T19:07+0000

us

pro-choice

us supreme court

judge

protest

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/10/1095541360_0:389:2895:2017_1920x0_80_0_0_68fcdaf1ecef24bb79d4a8ec3b84b1e4.jpg

A pro-choice group called “Ruth Sent Us” has apparently brought forth the prospects of staging protests targeting one of the US Supreme Court justices, Fox News reports.According to the media outlet, the group made this move following “speculation” that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett may concur with a “draft court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.”“If you’re in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage,” the group said in a tweet this week. “Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY.”The media outlet also notes that a group of pro-choice activists had gathered near Barrett’s home on Thursday, waving banners and chanting slogans such as "Your neighbor says post-Roe, we say hell no!" and "Hey-hey, ho-ho, the handmaiden has got to go!"

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Andrei Dergalin

Andrei Dergalin

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Andrei Dergalin

us, pro-choice, us supreme court, judge, protest