US Supreme Court Judge May Face Targeted Protests by Pro-Choice Group
19:03 GMT 10.06.2022 (Updated: 19:07 GMT 10.06.2022)
© AFP 2022 / FREDERIC J. BROWNA person holds up a sign reading "Ruth Sent Us" as pro-choice activists gather outside the US Courthouse to defend abortion rights in downtown Los Angeles on May 3, 2022
In a tweet that was apparently posted by “Ruth Sent Us,” the group notes what school the children of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett attend and what church she goes to.
A pro-choice group called “Ruth Sent Us” has apparently brought forth the prospects of staging protests targeting one of the US Supreme Court justices, Fox News reports.
According to the media outlet, the group made this move following “speculation” that Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett may concur with a “draft court opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade.”
“If you’re in the DC metro area, join us. Our protests at Barrett’s home moved the needle to this coverage,” the group said in a tweet this week. “Falls Church is a People of Praise stronghold. She sends her seven kids to a People of Praise school that she sat on the Board of Directors for. She attends church DAILY.”
The media outlet also notes that a group of pro-choice activists had gathered near Barrett’s home on Thursday, waving banners and chanting slogans such as "Your neighbor says post-Roe, we say hell no!" and "Hey-hey, ho-ho, the handmaiden has got to go!"