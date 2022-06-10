https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-military-using-top-gun-maverick-to-recruit-young-moviegoers-1096159556.html

US Military Using Top Gun: Maverick to Recruit Young Moviegoers

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Ukrainian propaganda obfuscating Russia's progress in achieving their... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Ukrainian propaganda obfuscating Russia's progress in achieving their objectives, how the international gas crisis is forcing innovations for alternative energy solutions, and the military taking advantage of Top Gun: Maverick to recruit young moviegoers.

Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Ukraine Suffers Diminished Credibility as Russia Marches ForwardDavid Tawil - Economist | Gas Crisis Pushes Green Energy InnovationsMisty Winston - Activist | US Military Using Top Gun: Maverick to Recruit Young MoviegoersIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Ukrainian propaganda obfuscating Russia's progress in achieving their stated objectives, the West growing skeptical to the Ukrainian narrative about Russia, and NATO goading Zelensky to fight as long as possible.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil for a discussion on how America's economy can bounce back from record inflation, how the international gas crisis is forcing innovations for alternative energy solutions, and how sanctions imposed on Russia are placing climate change goals out of reach.In the third hour, Misty Winston joined the conversation to talk about Hollywood giving war a sexy makeover in Top Gun: Maverick, something that US military recruiters are taking advantage of by targeting young moviegoers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

