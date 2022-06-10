https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-military-using-top-gun-maverick-to-recruit-young-moviegoers-1096159556.html
US Military Using Top Gun: Maverick to Recruit Young Moviegoers
US Military Using Top Gun: Maverick to Recruit Young Moviegoers
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Ukrainian propaganda obfuscating Russia's progress in achieving their... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T08:41+0000
2022-06-10T08:41+0000
2022-06-10T08:41+0000
us
fault lines
ukraine
nato
gas
economy
top gun
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096159402_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_2ec3e3b2adc2b83821aaf028a561cef0.png
US Military Using Top Gun: Maverick to Recruit Young Moviegoers
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Ukrainian propaganda obfuscating Russia's progress in achieving their objectives, how the international gas crisis is forcing innovations for alternative energy solutions, and the military taking advantage of Top Gun: Maverick to recruit young moviegoers.
Guests:Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Ukraine Suffers Diminished Credibility as Russia Marches ForwardDavid Tawil - Economist | Gas Crisis Pushes Green Energy InnovationsMisty Winston - Activist | US Military Using Top Gun: Maverick to Recruit Young MoviegoersIn the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Ukrainian propaganda obfuscating Russia's progress in achieving their stated objectives, the West growing skeptical to the Ukrainian narrative about Russia, and NATO goading Zelensky to fight as long as possible.In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil for a discussion on how America's economy can bounce back from record inflation, how the international gas crisis is forcing innovations for alternative energy solutions, and how sanctions imposed on Russia are placing climate change goals out of reach.In the third hour, Misty Winston joined the conversation to talk about Hollywood giving war a sexy makeover in Top Gun: Maverick, something that US military recruiters are taking advantage of by targeting young moviegoers.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096159402_249:0:1182:700_1920x0_80_0_0_838158e490ed47995610e71f1b9155ec.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Jamarl Thomas
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png
us, fault lines, ukraine, nato, gas, economy, top gun, аудио, radio
US Military Using Top Gun: Maverick to Recruit Young Moviegoers
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Manila Chan talk about Ukrainian propaganda obfuscating Russia's progress in achieving their objectives, how the international gas crisis is forcing innovations for alternative energy solutions, and the military taking advantage of Top Gun: Maverick to recruit young moviegoers.
Scott Ritter - Military Analyst | Ukraine Suffers Diminished Credibility as Russia Marches Forward
David Tawil - Economist | Gas Crisis Pushes Green Energy Innovations
Misty Winston - Activist | US Military Using Top Gun: Maverick to Recruit Young Moviegoers
In the first hour, Scott Ritter joined the show to talk about Ukrainian propaganda obfuscating Russia's progress in achieving their stated objectives, the West growing skeptical to the Ukrainian narrative about Russia, and NATO goading Zelensky to fight as long as possible.
In the second hour, Fault Lines was joined by David Tawil for a discussion on how America's economy can bounce back from record inflation, how the international gas crisis is forcing innovations for alternative energy solutions, and how sanctions imposed on Russia are placing climate change goals out of reach.
In the third hour, Misty Winston joined the conversation to talk about Hollywood giving war a sexy makeover in Top Gun: Maverick, something that US military recruiters are taking advantage of by targeting young moviegoers.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.