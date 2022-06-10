https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-justice-dept-fbi-say-will-not-tolerate-violence-at-supreme-court-protests-1096196489.html
US Justice Dept., FBI Say Will Not Tolerate Violence at Supreme Court Protests
US Justice Dept., FBI Say Will Not Tolerate Violence at Supreme Court Protests
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department and the FBI on Friday issued a statement warning that they will not tolerate violence or other forms of...
us, abortion, u.s. supreme court, protest
US Justice Dept., FBI Say Will Not Tolerate Violence at Supreme Court Protests
16:05 GMT 10.06.2022 (Updated: 16:06 GMT 10.06.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Justice Department and the FBI on Friday issued a statement warning that they will not tolerate violence or other forms of interference with government functions amid protests in front of homes of conservative US Supreme Court justices over the issue of abortion.
“We will not tolerate violence, destruction, interference with government functions, or trespassing on government property,” US Attorney Matthew Graves and FBI Assistant Director in Charge Steven D’Antuono said in the statement.
Graves and D’Antuono expressed the agencies' commitment to protecting the right of all Americans to express their views peacefully under the First Amendment during demonstrations. They noted that such protests take place regularly, including at the Supreme Court.
“We also have a responsibility to ensure public safety and the orderly conduct of government business, they said. “We are committed to working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to stop any individuals who intend to commit violence or criminal activity under the guise of carrying out a demonstration.”
In May, dozens of demonstrators gathered near the homes of conservative justices after a document was leaked from the Supreme Court for the first time in history, suggesting the high court would reverse their 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling and enable the US states to decide whether to allow abortion or not.
Critics of the Biden administration have noted that any form of protest in front of judges' homes is illegal and represents interference in their work to rule one way or another.