https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-government-must-do-more-to-bring-inflation-down---biden-1096200226.html

US Government 'Must Do More' to Bring Inflation Down - Biden

US Government 'Must Do More' to Bring Inflation Down - Biden

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States must do more to bring down inflation that is raging at more than 40-year highs partly due to global price pressures... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-10T18:22+0000

2022-06-10T18:22+0000

2022-06-10T18:22+0000

us

inflation

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096149202_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4219b4e0d7da582d5ae6297fefb169a2.jpg

"Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more - and quickly - to get prices down here in the United States," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.The White House statement came after the Labor Department said the US Consumer Price Index grew by 8.6% during the year to May, expanding by the fastest rate since 1981, as the cost increased again in May. The average price of gasoline at the pump in the United States hit more than $5 a gallon on Thursday for the first time ever, fuel price tracking service GasBuddy said.The University of Michigan said its closely-followed US Consumer Sentiment Index hit a record low in its latest survey for June as Americans become increasingly disillusioned with inflation taking a bigger bite of their paycheck each month.

https://sputniknews.com/20220610/wall-street-takes-hardest-knock-in-3-weeks-as-runaway-us-inflation-scares-investors-1096199055.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, inflation, joe biden