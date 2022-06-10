https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-government-must-do-more-to-bring-inflation-down---biden-1096200226.html
US Government 'Must Do More' to Bring Inflation Down - Biden
US Government 'Must Do More' to Bring Inflation Down - Biden
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States must do more to bring down inflation that is raging at more than 40-year highs partly due to global price pressures... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T18:22+0000
2022-06-10T18:22+0000
2022-06-10T18:22+0000
us
inflation
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096149202_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4219b4e0d7da582d5ae6297fefb169a2.jpg
"Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more - and quickly - to get prices down here in the United States," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.The White House statement came after the Labor Department said the US Consumer Price Index grew by 8.6% during the year to May, expanding by the fastest rate since 1981, as the cost increased again in May. The average price of gasoline at the pump in the United States hit more than $5 a gallon on Thursday for the first time ever, fuel price tracking service GasBuddy said.The University of Michigan said its closely-followed US Consumer Sentiment Index hit a record low in its latest survey for June as Americans become increasingly disillusioned with inflation taking a bigger bite of their paycheck each month.
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/wall-street-takes-hardest-knock-in-3-weeks-as-runaway-us-inflation-scares-investors-1096199055.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096149202_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a399da82128c7579d1c51073ca97cb4c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, inflation, joe biden
US Government 'Must Do More' to Bring Inflation Down - Biden
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States must do more to bring down inflation that is raging at more than 40-year highs partly due to global price pressures elevated by the conflict in Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
"Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more - and quickly - to get prices down here in the United States," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.
The White House statement came after the Labor Department said the US Consumer Price Index grew by 8.6% during the year to May, expanding by the fastest rate since 1981, as the cost increased again in May. The average price of gasoline at the pump in the United States hit more than $5 a gallon on Thursday for the first time ever, fuel price tracking service GasBuddy said.
The University of Michigan said its closely-followed US Consumer Sentiment Index hit a record low in its latest survey for June as Americans become increasingly disillusioned with inflation taking a bigger bite of their paycheck each month.