International
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/us-government-must-do-more-to-bring-inflation-down---biden-1096200226.html
US Government 'Must Do More' to Bring Inflation Down - Biden
US Government 'Must Do More' to Bring Inflation Down - Biden
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States must do more to bring down inflation that is raging at more than 40-year highs partly due to global price pressures... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T18:22+0000
2022-06-10T18:22+0000
us
inflation
joe biden
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096149202_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_4219b4e0d7da582d5ae6297fefb169a2.jpg
"Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more - and quickly - to get prices down here in the United States," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.The White House statement came after the Labor Department said the US Consumer Price Index grew by 8.6% during the year to May, expanding by the fastest rate since 1981, as the cost increased again in May. The average price of gasoline at the pump in the United States hit more than $5 a gallon on Thursday for the first time ever, fuel price tracking service GasBuddy said.The University of Michigan said its closely-followed US Consumer Sentiment Index hit a record low in its latest survey for June as Americans become increasingly disillusioned with inflation taking a bigger bite of their paycheck each month.
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/wall-street-takes-hardest-knock-in-3-weeks-as-runaway-us-inflation-scares-investors-1096199055.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096149202_136:0:2867:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a399da82128c7579d1c51073ca97cb4c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, inflation, joe biden

US Government 'Must Do More' to Bring Inflation Down - Biden

18:22 GMT 10.06.2022
© AP Photo / Evan VucciPresident Joe Biden speaks to reporters before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md.
President Joe Biden speaks to reporters before he boards Air Force One for a trip to Los Angeles to attend the Summit of the Americas, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Andrews Air Force Base, Md. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2022
© AP Photo / Evan Vucci
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States must do more to bring down inflation that is raging at more than 40-year highs partly due to global price pressures elevated by the conflict in Ukraine, President Joe Biden said on Friday.
"Even as we continue our work to defend freedom in Ukraine, we must do more - and quickly - to get prices down here in the United States," Biden said in a statement issued by the White House.
A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2022
Wall Street Takes Hardest Knock in 3 Weeks as Runaway US Inflation Scares Investors
17:18 GMT
The White House statement came after the Labor Department said the US Consumer Price Index grew by 8.6% during the year to May, expanding by the fastest rate since 1981, as the cost increased again in May. The average price of gasoline at the pump in the United States hit more than $5 a gallon on Thursday for the first time ever, fuel price tracking service GasBuddy said.
The University of Michigan said its closely-followed US Consumer Sentiment Index hit a record low in its latest survey for June as Americans become increasingly disillusioned with inflation taking a bigger bite of their paycheck each month.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала