Tournament on International Negotiations to Be Held at SPIEF - REC

Tournament on International Negotiations to Be Held at SPIEF - REC

A tournament on international negotiations with a foreign partner will be held on 18 June as part of the SPIEF Youth Day. Teams from specialised universities in St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region will take part in the tournament.The student tournament will be held in the format of negotiation duels in line with the playoff system. REC experts have developed specialised cases based on real events, having studied the practice of domestic exporting companies.Representatives of the export support infrastructure, business, as well as the REC management will be part of the jury."The winners of the tournament will be able to study under the online program 'Export Fast and Furious' of the REC Export School. In addition, they will go to the super league of the tournament, which will be held as part of the Made in Russia forum in the fall of 2022. And the best team members will be invited to internships at company exporters and organisations of the export support infrastructure", the REC explains.At the same time, the universities whose teams take the top three places will have access to the educational program of the REC Export School on preferential terms. According to REC Director General Veronika Nikishina, negotiating skills are key for a specialist in the field of foreign economic activity.

2022

