International
LIVE: Biden Addresses Inflation as US Consumer Prices See Biggest Increase in 41 Years
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/tommy-robinson-reveals-gambling-away-thousands-of-pounds-while-getting-donations-from-supporters-1096198922.html
Tommy Robinson Reveals Gambling Away Thousands of Pounds While Getting Donations From Supporters
Tommy Robinson Reveals Gambling Away Thousands of Pounds While Getting Donations From Supporters
Having reportedly said that he also spent money on “drink”, “alcohol”, and “partying”, Tommy Robinson mentioned that he has “always been a disaster with... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T17:23+0000
2022-06-10T17:23+0000
uk
tommy robinson
finances
court
questions
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107299/99/1072999995_0:180:3500:2149_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4034f81fd5a087977b00c800655436.jpg
Prominent British activist and English Defence League co-founder Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) has admitted to spending thousands of pounds on gambling, as he testified to the court about the state of his finances.This development comes after Robinson was ordered by the court to pay damages of £100,000 to Jamal Hijazi, a young refugee from Syria who won a libel case against him in 2021, as well as Hijazi’s legal costs that were “thought to be around £500,000”, as MailOnline put it.As Robinson told the High Court, he spent around £100,000 on gambling, largely at casinos, during a two-year period prior to him declaring bankruptcy, which happened last year.The media outlet also points out that Robinson admitted to spending money on “drink, alcohol, partying” while receiving financial donations from supporters.The activist made his court appearance comes after he failed to pay the £43,293 in legal costs and Hijazi's lawyers applied for an order to have Robinson answer questions about his finances.Hijazi sued Robinson for libel after the former was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in October 2018, while the latter made false claims on social media that Hijazi was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school”.
https://sputniknews.com/20210821/tommy-robinson-in-hot-water-after-visiting-independent-journo-to-prevent-news-story-publication--1083676830.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107299/99/1072999995_198:0:3303:2329_1920x0_80_0_0_4855eeb5c8774eecae2cd44b1d3e54cc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
uk, tommy robinson, finances, court, questions

Tommy Robinson Reveals Gambling Away Thousands of Pounds While Getting Donations From Supporters

17:23 GMT 10.06.2022
© AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PAFormer leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019
Former leader and founder of the English Defence League, Tommy Robinson addresses an EDL protest over a TV program, outside the BBC building in Salford, England, Saturday Feb. 23, 2019 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2022
© AP Photo / Danny Lawson/PA
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Having reportedly said that he also spent money on “drink”, “alcohol”, and “partying”, Tommy Robinson mentioned that he has “always been a disaster with paperwork and finance from day dot”.
Prominent British activist and English Defence League co-founder Tommy Robinson (real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon) has admitted to spending thousands of pounds on gambling, as he testified to the court about the state of his finances.
This development comes after Robinson was ordered by the court to pay damages of £100,000 to Jamal Hijazi, a young refugee from Syria who won a libel case against him in 2021, as well as Hijazi’s legal costs that were “thought to be around £500,000”, as MailOnline put it.
As Robinson told the High Court, he spent around £100,000 on gambling, largely at casinos, during a two-year period prior to him declaring bankruptcy, which happened last year.
“I sold a property, received the money and I spent it”, he said.
The media outlet also points out that Robinson admitted to spending money on “drink, alcohol, partying” while receiving financial donations from supporters.
“I've always been a disaster with paperwork and finance from day dot”, Robinson reportedly remarked.
The activist made his court appearance comes after he failed to pay the £43,293 in legal costs and Hijazi's lawyers applied for an order to have Robinson answer questions about his finances.
Founder and former leader of the anti-Islam English Defence League (EDL), Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, AKA Tommy Robinson, speaks to a camera as he arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court in central London on August 20, 2021 for a hearing after an application for a stalking protection order against him was filed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.08.2021
Tommy Robinson in Hot Water After Visiting 'Independent' Journo 'to Prevent' News Story Publication
21 August 2021, 12:11 GMT
Hijazi sued Robinson for libel after the former was assaulted at Almondbury Community School in Huddersfield in October 2018, while the latter made false claims on social media that Hijazi was “not innocent and he violently attacks young English girls in his school”.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала