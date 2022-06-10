https://sputniknews.com/20220610/the-public-relations-of-ukraine-summit-of-the-americas-and-joshua-schulte-awaits-trial-for-cia-leak-1096168450.html

The Public Relations of Ukraine, Summit of the Americas and Joshua Schulte Awaits Trial for CIA Leak

The Public Relations of Ukraine, Summit of the Americas and Joshua Schulte Awaits Trial for CIA Leak

Selective public relations and US corps in conflict zones. Uber is collecting donations, delivering food and emergency assistance to people in urban areas of... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

2022-06-10T08:41+0000

2022-06-10T08:41+0000

2022-06-10T08:41+0000

radio sputnik

political misfits

julian assange

dakota access pipeline

radio

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/09/1096168304_56:0:1300:700_1920x0_80_0_0_ad4364af20a1f13ce51203712155cc59.png

The Public Relations of Ukraine, Summit of the Americas and Joshua Schulte Awaits Trial for CIA Leak Selective public relations and US corps in conflict zones. Uber is collecting donations, delivering food and emergency assistance to people in urban areas of Ukraine.

Dan Kovalik, labor attorney, human rights activist, and author. His latest book is called Cancel This Book: The Progressive Case Against Cancel Culture. The Misfits start the conversation with news about Julian Assange. UK Home Minister Priti Patel has blown past a deadline for deciding whether or not to extradite the Wikileaks publisher to the US. Then they talk about a right wing judge who said in a ruling that it is “harmless” to label a climate activist a terrorist. The case involves an activist who was indicted after protesting the expansion of the Dakota Access pipeline.Jamarl Thomas, political analyst and cohost of Fault Lines on Radio Sputnik calls in to the show. Jamarl is in Los Angeles covering the Summit of the Americas for Radio Sputnik breaks down the latest from the conference. President Biden laid out what’s being termed an economic-recovery agenda, with language about mobilizing investment, making supply chains more resilient, pushing for clean energy jobs and better trade relations - as well as reforms to the Inter-American Development Bank. Thomas and the Misfits discuss the response following Biden’s speech.Ted Rall, award winning political cartoonist, columnist, and author, his latest book is "The Stringer,” and co-host of the DMZ America podcast with Ted Rall & Scott Stantis joins the show to talk about the recall of progressive DA, Chesa Boudin in San Francisco, The media is making a big deal out of the political upset. It is important to keep in mind, the recall was funded by money interest in the state who took advantage of a low turnout election. Boudin won by a wide margin in the 2018 general election. And, they talk about what to expect from the Jan6 hearings hitting prime time Thursday night.Dr.Chelsea Moore, Policy Manager for Dream Corps Justice joins the show to talk about Joshua Schulte, an accused CIA whistleblower. Schulte is awaiting trial for releasing CIA documents to Wikileaks that are now known as Vault 7. As a result, Schulte has been held for three years in the notorious Metropolitan Correctional Center in Manhattan. It’s not fit for human habitation and Schulte is still being held there. According to a recent filing by his attorneys, Schulte is being held in a concrete cell the size of a parking space.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Michelle Witte https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg

radio sputnik, political misfits, julian assange, dakota access pipeline, аудио, radio