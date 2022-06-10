https://sputniknews.com/20220610/suspension-of-algerian-spanish-friendship-treaty-may-adversely-affect-eu-brussels-warns-1096200624.html

Suspension of Algerian-Spanish Friendship Treaty May Adversely Affect EU, Brussels Warns

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Algeria's decision to suspend the treaty of friendship with Spain has caused extreme concern in the European Union, since its implications... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

"The decision taken by Algeria to suspend the Treaty of friendship and good neighbourly relations signed with Spain in 2002 is of utmost concern. We are assessing the implications of the Algerian actions, including the instruction given to the financial institutions to stop transactions between the two countries, which upfront appear to be in violation of the EU-Algeria Association Agreement, in particular in the area of trade and investment," the EU officials said in a joint statement.Borrell and Dombrovskis also recalled that bilateral relations of third countries with individual EU member states form part of their relations with the whole bloc. In this regard, the EU will stand up to coercive measures against any member state, though it prefers to address disagreements through dialogue, as in the Algerian-Spanish case.At the same time, the EU officials added that Algiers is an important EU partner, which contributes significantly to peace and security in the Mediterranean."We trust that, in the name of our strong and long-term partnership, a swift solution will be found to fully re-establish commercial and investment relations," Borrell and Dombrovskis said, adding that they are "ready and keen to support these efforts."On Wednesday, Algeria suspended the 20-year-old treaty of friendship and good neighborliness with Spain after Madrid's decision to support Morocco in the conflict in Western Sahara. On Thursday, the Association of Algerian Banks banned the country's banking institutions from conducting operations involving Spanish banks. Madrid said it would analyze consequences of such a step and "firmly" respond to it soon.In March, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez sent a letter to Moroccan King Mohammed VI, calling Rabat's 2007 Western Sahara Autonomy Proposal "the most serious, realistic and reliable basis" for resolving the conflict in the region. Following the statement, the Algerian Foreign Ministry recalled its ambassador to Madrid for consultations.Western Sahara, a former colony of Spain, was transferred to the control of Morocco and Mauritania in 1975. A year later, the Polisario Front, a local nationalist movement, proclaimed the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic on the territory of Western Sahara. Since then, the Polisario Front has been fighting with the Moroccan forces over the control of the region. Algeria, which supports the nationalist liberation movement, has long been at odds with Morocco over the issue.

