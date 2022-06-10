International
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/she-had-long-since-checked-out-trump-says-ivanka-was-not-involved-in-2020-election-result-probe-1096195417.html
'She Had Long Since Checked Out': Trump Says Ivanka Was Not Involved in 2020 Election Result Probe
'She Had Long Since Checked Out': Trump Says Ivanka Was Not Involved in 2020 Election Result Probe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that his daughter Ivanka Trump was not involved in efforts to scrutinize the results of... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T15:17+0000
2022-06-10T15:17+0000
us
ivanka trump
donald trump
election
us election 2020
presidential election
election fraud
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093318838_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_72403c4e6e8cab65193358edaf50b7c5.jpg
“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Trump said via the Truth Social platform.The Select Committee, which tasked itself with investigating the events on January, released a video of Ivanka Trump on Thursday evening of her telling investigators that she accepted Barr’s claims that there was no fraud in the 2020 election.Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney alleged during the first public hearing of its findings that Trump coordinated a sophisticated, seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.Earlier on Thursday before the first hearings were televised, Trump said the events at the Capitol on January 6 "represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to Make America Great Again."Trump and other critics have said the work of the Select Committee is a show trial intended to score political points before the upcoming midterm elections in November, noting that the FBI already investigated the events and concluded they did not amount to an insurrection as was repeatedly claimed.In addition, critics the Select Committee is biased since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to admit to the panel Republicans who may question and challenge its work.
https://sputniknews.com/20220608/book-neither-jared-kushner-nor-ivanka-trump-believed-trumps-election-fraud-claims-1096133095.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/18/1093318838_53:0:2784:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0c4501401977630b9e0f314788a88900.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, ivanka trump, donald trump, election, us election 2020, presidential election, election fraud

'She Had Long Since Checked Out': Trump Says Ivanka Was Not Involved in 2020 Election Result Probe

15:17 GMT 10.06.2022
© AP Photo / Morry GashIn this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks at a campaign event while her father, President Donald Trump, watches in Kenosha, Wis. New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of a broad civil investigation into the president's business dealings, a law enforcement official said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, Ivanka Trump speaks at a campaign event while her father, President Donald Trump, watches in Kenosha, Wis. New York's attorney general has sent a subpoena to the Trump Organization for records related to consulting fees paid to Ivanka Trump as part of a broad civil investigation into the president's business dealings, a law enforcement official said Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2022
© AP Photo / Morry Gash
Subscribe
US
India
Global
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that his daughter Ivanka Trump was not involved in efforts to scrutinize the results of the 2020 presidential election despite accepting claims that there was no fraud in a video released by the US House Select Committee on the events of 6 January 2021.
“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Trump said via the Truth Social platform.
The Select Committee, which tasked itself with investigating the events on January, released a video of Ivanka Trump on Thursday evening of her telling investigators that she accepted Barr’s claims that there was no fraud in the 2020 election.
Daughter and Senior Advisor to the Outgoing US President Ivanka Trump and husband Senior Advisor to the Outgoing President Jared Kushner stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they attend US President Donald Trump's departure on January 20, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.06.2022
Book: Neither Jared Kushner Nor Ivanka Trump Believed Trump's Election Fraud Claims
8 June, 18:49 GMT
Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney alleged during the first public hearing of its findings that Trump coordinated a sophisticated, seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.
Earlier on Thursday before the first hearings were televised, Trump said the events at the Capitol on January 6 "represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to Make America Great Again."
Trump and other critics have said the work of the Select Committee is a show trial intended to score political points before the upcoming midterm elections in November, noting that the FBI already investigated the events and concluded they did not amount to an insurrection as was repeatedly claimed.
In addition, critics the Select Committee is biased since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to admit to the panel Republicans who may question and challenge its work.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала