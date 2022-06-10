https://sputniknews.com/20220610/she-had-long-since-checked-out-trump-says-ivanka-was-not-involved-in-2020-election-result-probe-1096195417.html

'She Had Long Since Checked Out': Trump Says Ivanka Was Not Involved in 2020 Election Result Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Friday that his daughter Ivanka Trump was not involved in efforts to scrutinize the results of... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

“Ivanka Trump was not involved in looking at, or studying, election results. She had long since checked out and was, in my opinion, only trying to be respectful to Bill Barr and his position as Attorney General (he sucked!),” Trump said via the Truth Social platform.The Select Committee, which tasked itself with investigating the events on January, released a video of Ivanka Trump on Thursday evening of her telling investigators that she accepted Barr’s claims that there was no fraud in the 2020 election.Select Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney alleged during the first public hearing of its findings that Trump coordinated a sophisticated, seven-part plan to overturn the presidential election and prevent the transfer of power.Earlier on Thursday before the first hearings were televised, Trump said the events at the Capitol on January 6 "represented the greatest movement in the history of our country to Make America Great Again."Trump and other critics have said the work of the Select Committee is a show trial intended to score political points before the upcoming midterm elections in November, noting that the FBI already investigated the events and concluded they did not amount to an insurrection as was repeatedly claimed.In addition, critics the Select Committee is biased since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to admit to the panel Republicans who may question and challenge its work.

