REC to Open 'Made in Russia' Platform at SPIEF-2022 to Discuss Export & Import

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Export Centre will open the "Made in Russia" platform at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2022) to... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Export Centre will open the "Made in Russia" platform at the Saint Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2022) to discuss questions related to export and import.
"How have the restrictions affected businesses? How should businessmen develop their initiatives under new circumstances? What will the 'Made in Russia' brand give Russian businessmen? These and many other questions will be discussed by the guests of the 'Made in Russia' live broadcast at the site of the 25th SPIEF. The studio has been organised by the Russian Export Centre", the statement reads.
"The REC studio at the SPIEF will be visited by dozens of interesting speakers with different backgrounds – businessmen, politicians, economists, and opinion leaders. Each of them has their own view on current economic issues. We will discuss the change of export guidelines, the development of business, new challenges and opportunities for the state and business, import and import substitution and many other 'hot' issues. Tune in, it will be interesting", Veronika Nikishina, the head of the REC, wrote on the centre's page on VKontakte.
A wide range of topics will be discussed, and interviews will be held in six areas: "Growth Vector", "Dialogue with the Exporter", "Opinion", "Market Leaders", "Regional View" and "International View".
Among the guests visiting the studio of the Russian Export Centre will be: designer and founder of the Monochrome brand Alice Baha, founder of the Krygina Cosmetics brand Elena Krygina, investor, adviser to the Ethereum Foundation Vladislav Martynov, and other successful entrepreneurs.
Leading economists and experts, representatives of government institutions and development institutions, and heads of regions will also share their views on key issues related to the challenges currently faced by Russian business. Among them are the first Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Vasily Osmakov, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation Vladimir Ilyichev, Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation Sergei Levin, and the chairman of the State Development Corporation VEB. Russian Federation Igor Shuvalov, RSPP President Alexander Shokhin, CEO of the "Russia Land of Opportunities" non-commercial organisation Alexey Komissarov, as well as representatives of the REC, and many others.
Also, viewers of the live broadcast will be offered the latest updates from the SPIEF-2022 and live broadcasts from the main sessions of the forum. The broadcast will be hosted by Yulia Makarova, presenter at the Rossiya-24 TV channel, and Daria Alexandrova, presenter at the Fifth Channel.