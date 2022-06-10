https://sputniknews.com/20220610/poll-majority-of-americans-want-us-to-focus-on-problems-at-home-not-overseas-1096199594.html

Poll: Majority of Americans Want US to Focus on Problems at Home, Not Overseas

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A majority of Americans say the US government should focus on solving problems at home rather than overseas despite some, mostly... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

“Majorities of adults under age 50 say the US should concentrate on domestic problems, while those ages 50 to 64 are nearly evenly divided and around six-in-ten of those 65 and older (58%) say it’s better for the US to be active in world affairs,” a release about the poll saidOpinions on the issue have not changed much over the last three years despite developments around the world and the shifting list of global issues that Americans perceive as major threats to the United States, the release said.Democrats and independents, who lean toward the Democratic party, are almost twice as likely as Republicans and Independents, who lean toward the Republican Party, to say it is best for the future of the United States to be more active in world affairs by a 60% to 34% margin, the release added.Americans are less divided on the related question of international cooperation, with lamost 60 percent of those surveyed saying common values are more important than common problems to bring nations together on the international stage, according to the release.

