Poland Attempted to Prevent Russia's Re-Election to IAEA Board of Governors, Ulyanov Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland led the efforts to prevent Russia's re-election to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but the... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

"Western countries are behaving too aggressively. Yesterday, at the Board of Governors they almost raised the question of not re-electing Russia to the Board of Governors for a new term, and we have been elected there automatically for 60 years, because Russia is one of the most developed countries in the nuclear field, in the field of peaceful nuclear energy," Ulyanov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.But for the future, the Western countries, he specified, "sent a signal that this is possible" — the initiative came from Poland, whose representative listed "all the so-called Russian sins," and then she left the meeting room. Next came the representative of Ukraine."Our powers were extended, and then the EU, the UK, the Czech Republic, someone else spoke out. I qualified this as an attempt to send us some kind of threatening signal and that they do not dare to take practical steps, although they have more than half of the votes in the Board of Governors," he added, assuming that Russia's weight was a key factor here — both in the nuclear sphere and in matters of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, and if Russia is "withdrawn from the Board of Governors", then it would be worse for the Western countries.

