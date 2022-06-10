International
Poland Attempted to Prevent Russia's Re-Election to IAEA Board of Governors, Ulyanov Says
Poland Attempted to Prevent Russia's Re-Election to IAEA Board of Governors, Ulyanov Says
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Poland led the efforts to prevent Russia's re-election to the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but the... 10.06.2022
iaea
russia
poland
iaea, russia, poland

Poland Attempted to Prevent Russia's Re-Election to IAEA Board of Governors, Ulyanov Says

15:23 GMT 10.06.2022
© IAEAFlag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an organization of the United Nations
Flag of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), an organization of the United Nations - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.06.2022
© IAEA
