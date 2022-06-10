https://sputniknews.com/20220610/over-half-of-uk-citizens-say-decision-to-keep-johnson-as-prime-minister-wrong---poll-1096202946.html

Over Half of UK Citizens Say Decision to Keep Johnson as Prime Minister Wrong - Poll

Over Half of UK Citizens Say Decision to Keep Johnson as Prime Minister Wrong - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifty-one percent of UK citizens say the Conservative committee made a mistake by voting in favor of Boris Johnson remaining the party... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International

Thirty-six percent of respondents say the Conservatives made the right decision and another 13% found it difficult to answer, the poll showed.Almost half of the respondents - 49% - believe that Johnson is failing in his job as prime minister, while only 31% say that he has done a good job. At the same time, 50% say the current government is doing a bad job compared to just 29% who say the opposite, the poll added.Half of the respondents say they will support Johnson's re-election, a decrease of 8% compared to the end of May, while 29% of voters say they will not support his candidacy.Fifty-nine percent of Britons believe Johnson is unlikely to win the next General Election, according to the poll.At the same time, speaking of a possible alternative to Johnson, the respondents do not have a preferred candidate. Thus, the leader of the opposition Labor Party, Keir Starmer, is slightly ahead of others with 32% of support. She is followed by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, Health Minister Sajid Javid, Justice Minister Dominic Raab, Defense Minister Ben Wallace and Foreign Minister Liz Truss.Ipsos interviewed a representative quota sample of 1,091 adults aged 18-75 in the United Kingdom from 7-8 June.Johnson has been grappling with calls to resign after a series of leaks showed that several social gatherings were held at his offices throughout 2020 and 2021, flouting COVID-19 social distancing rules. The situation was aggravated by the reports that two more parties were held on April 16 last year, right before Prince Philip's funeral, when the UK still maintained COVID-19 restrictions and was in national mourning. Johnson later apologized and said he had paid the fine issued by the Metropolitan Police.On Monday, the Conservative Party secured the vote of no-confidence in Johnson. Johnson won the confidence motion in a 211-148 vote.

