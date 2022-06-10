https://sputniknews.com/20220610/malaysia-abolishes-british-era-mandated-death-penalty-1096175237.html

Malaysia Abolishes British Era-Mandated Death Penalty

Malaysia Abolishes British Era-Mandated Death Penalty

Abolishing the death penalty was part of the manifesto announced by the coalition government that came to power in 2018, the first change in the government in... 10.06.2022

Malaysia has decided to jettison the death penalty which was introduced by the British when the country was part of the empire, and replace it with other types of punishment, Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said on Friday.The minister said that the government would carry out a study to replace death sentences in all 34 offences, including the 12 carrying the mandatory death penalty such as drug-trafficking and murder, with other provisions.Tuanku Jaafar said the cabinet decision showed that the government considered it a priority to ensure that "the rights of all parties are protected and guaranteed".The decision to abolish capital punishment completely came four years after Malaysia imposed a moratorium on executions.According to government records, a total of 1,359 people are at present on death row in Malaysia; 67 percent are related to drug-trafficking.According to an Amnesty International report, 44 percent of the total convicts facing capital punishment are foreign nationals, primarily from Nigeria. The reports further noted that 469 people had been executed in Malaysia since the south-east Asian country gained independence in 1957.

