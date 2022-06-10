https://sputniknews.com/20220610/malaysia-abolishes-british-era-mandated-death-penalty-1096175237.html
Malaysia Abolishes British Era-Mandated Death Penalty
Malaysia Abolishes British Era-Mandated Death Penalty
Abolishing the death penalty was part of the manifesto announced by the coalition government that came to power in 2018, the first change in the government in... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T10:29+0000
2022-06-10T10:29+0000
2022-06-10T10:29+0000
malaysia
death penalty
kuala lumpur
un
amnesty international
capital punishment
drug trafficking
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107632/22/1076322228_0:99:1595:996_1920x0_80_0_0_8909c53b4f5f2024ae0892c785258744.jpg
Malaysia has decided to jettison the death penalty which was introduced by the British when the country was part of the empire, and replace it with other types of punishment, Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said on Friday.The minister said that the government would carry out a study to replace death sentences in all 34 offences, including the 12 carrying the mandatory death penalty such as drug-trafficking and murder, with other provisions.Tuanku Jaafar said the cabinet decision showed that the government considered it a priority to ensure that "the rights of all parties are protected and guaranteed".The decision to abolish capital punishment completely came four years after Malaysia imposed a moratorium on executions.According to government records, a total of 1,359 people are at present on death row in Malaysia; 67 percent are related to drug-trafficking.According to an Amnesty International report, 44 percent of the total convicts facing capital punishment are foreign nationals, primarily from Nigeria. The reports further noted that 469 people had been executed in Malaysia since the south-east Asian country gained independence in 1957.
malaysia
kuala lumpur
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107632/22/1076322228_68:0:1527:1094_1920x0_80_0_0_65d752cc752fdbda8b224f8c42dcce73.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Rishikesh Kumar
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg
malaysia, death penalty, kuala lumpur, un, amnesty international, capital punishment, drug trafficking
Malaysia Abolishes British Era-Mandated Death Penalty
Abolishing the death penalty was part of the manifesto announced by the coalition government that came to power in 2018, the first change in the government in six decades. Soon after taking charge, the government introduced a moratorium on all executions, providing relief to hundreds of people who had been facing capital punishment for years.
Malaysia has decided to jettison the death penalty which was introduced by the British when the country was part of the empire, and replace it with other types of punishment, Law Minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said on Friday.
The minister said that the government would carry out a study to replace death sentences in all 34 offences, including the 12 carrying the mandatory death penalty such as drug-trafficking and murder, with other provisions.
“The government will also study the feasibility of the direction of the criminal justice system in the country, such as establishing a pre-sentencing procedure, setting up a Sentencing Council, developing Sentencing Guidelines, establishing a Law Commission, prison reform and imposing sentences based on restorative justice,” the minister said in a statement.
Tuanku Jaafar said the cabinet decision showed that the government considered it a priority to ensure that "the rights of all parties are protected and guaranteed".
The decision to abolish capital punishment completely came four years after Malaysia imposed a moratorium on executions.
According to government records, a total of 1,359 people are at present on death row in Malaysia; 67 percent are related to drug-trafficking.
According to an Amnesty International report, 44 percent of the total convicts facing capital punishment are foreign nationals, primarily from Nigeria.
The reports further noted that 469 people had been executed in Malaysia since the south-east Asian country gained independence in 1957.