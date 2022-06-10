https://sputniknews.com/20220610/louisiana-state-police-under-federal-investigation-for-discriminatory-policing-of-black-residents-1096173755.html

Louisiana State Police Under Federal Investigation for ‘Discriminatory Policing’ of Black Residents

The US Department of Justice announced Thursday that it has launched a pattern or practice investigation into the Louisiana State Police (LSP) over whether the department engages in “racially discriminatory policing.”A September 2021 analysis conducted by the Associated Press determined that “troopers have made a habit of turning off or muting body cameras during pursuits,” and when the footage is recorded, “the agency frequently refuses to release it.”The outlet found that LSP officers justified their actions in writing by claiming the suspect was violent, resisted, attempted to escape, or was threatening in some other way. Cops also occasionally omitted uses of force–such as strikes to the head–from official filings.Despite prompt requests for the public release of body camera footage, the family of Greene did not receive the requested evidence until some two years after the 49-year-old died from complications related to the beating.One of two videos released showed Greene being punched in the face by one cop, and hit in the lower back by another trooper after being tased and pulled from his vehicle.Be advised, the footage below has graphic violence and scenes that may offend some audiences.The LSP’s initial crash report did not mention use of force, despite Greene being taken to the hospital, where he later died after becoming unresponsive.It took 474 days for state police to launch an inquiry into the matter, as authorities refused to voluntarily make the footage public.A separate investigation is underway into the state’s response, including arresting LSP Troopers Chris Hollingsworth and Dakota DeMoss.Governor John Bel Edwards (D) issued a same-day statement welcoming the federal probe into his state police’s “patterns and practices.”The Democrat also highlighted that he has “full confidence” in Col. Lamar Davis, commander of the LSP, “who has already made great strides in reforming the agency.”The commander asserted in a separate statement that, although he may believe the “vast majority” of officers meet the state’s professional standards of law, that “does not change the fact that we have had some employees violate the trust of our citizens and of their colleagues.”

