International
https://sputniknews.com/20220610/live-updates-four-killed-six-wounded-in-ukrainian-shelling-of-dpr---donetsk-1096175758.html
LIVE UPDATES: Four Killed, Six Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of DPR - Donetsk
LIVE UPDATES: Four Killed, Six Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of DPR - Donetsk
Russia has been conducting special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine since February. President Putin launched the operation after Moscow... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T06:39+0000
2022-06-10T06:40+0000
ukraine
dpr
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094412661_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_b0fb33ddeb12336b7313114c03ed2c44.jpg
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/04/02/1094412661_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7fbcd4e2ac87cc29bc9daa14cd5e6904.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine, dpr, новый онлайн для белой редактуры
A monument to the writer Vladimir Korolenko is seen near a library destroyed as a result of shelling, in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Four Killed, Six Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of DPR - Donetsk

06:39 GMT 10.06.2022 (Updated: 06:40 GMT 10.06.2022)
Subscribe
US
India
Global
Russia has been conducting special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine since February. President Putin launched the operation after Moscow formally recognised the independence of the Donbass republics that had been engaged in protracted armed conflict with the Ukrainian authorities.
In the course of the special military operation, which began on 24 February, the Russian forces established full control over the Kherson region as well as large swathes of the Zaporozhye region adjacent to the coastline of the sea of Azov.
Russia has formed a military-civilian administration in the territories under its control and introduced the ruble as the local currency. Local authorities have announced that the regions plan to join Russia.
FOLLOW OUR FEED TO FIND OUT MORE
New firstOld first
07:31 GMT 10.06.2022
LPR Forces With Help of Russian Army Continue Offensive in Severodonetsk Region, Ukrainian Forces Suffer Multiple Losses, Lugansk Says
07:15 GMT 10.06.2022
Russian Army Delivers Nearly 100 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargo to Kharkov Region - Video
06:40 GMT 10.06.2022
Four Killed, Six Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of DPR - Donetsk
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала