LIVE UPDATES: Four Killed, Six Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of DPR - Donetsk

Russia has been conducting special military operation to demilitarise and de-Nazify Ukraine since February. President Putin launched the operation after Moscow formally recognised the independence of the Donbass republics that had been engaged in protracted armed conflict with the Ukrainian authorities.
In the course of the special military operation, which began on 24 February, the Russian forces established full control over the Kherson region as well as large swathes of the Zaporozhye region adjacent to the coastline of the sea of Azov.
Russia has formed a military-civilian administration in the territories under its control and introduced the ruble as the local currency. Local authorities have announced that the regions plan to join Russia.
07:31 GMT 10.06.2022
LPR Forces With Help of Russian Army Continue Offensive in Severodonetsk Region, Ukrainian Forces Suffer Multiple Losses, Lugansk Says
07:15 GMT 10.06.2022
Russian Army Delivers Nearly 100 Tonnes of Humanitarian Cargo to Kharkov Region - Video
06:40 GMT 10.06.2022
Four Killed, Six Wounded in Ukrainian Shelling of DPR - Donetsk