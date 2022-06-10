https://sputniknews.com/20220610/leaked-documents-expose-dhs-information-board-bided-foreign-policy-disaster-1096169542.html

Leaked Documents Expose DHS Information Board; Bided Foreign Policy Disaster
2022-06-10

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. The 40 billion dollars that are earmarked for Ukraine-related activities will likely only prolong a conflict that Ukraine has no chance of winning. Also, progressives that are supporting the US proxy war against Russia are advocating for a continuation of the dangerous militarism that they claim to oppose.Dr. Jack Rasmus, Professor in Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Anti-working-class elements are ready to move on a drastic reduction of social security and may have success with a right-wing Democrat in office. Also, we discuss the apocalyptic miscalculation of the West in their quest to destroy Russia.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and Counter Punch, and the author of "Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance after George Floyd" joins us to discuss Censorship. Leaked whistleblower documents obtained by US politicians expose the infamous DHS "information governance board" in a plot to work directly with Twitter to remove user content that they deem unacceptable.Jamarl Thomas, co-host of Fault Lines, joins us to discuss the Summit of the Americas. President Biden has pitched his clean energy growth plan at the debacle that has grown out of the "Summit of the Americas" event in Los Angeles.Robert Fantina, an author, activist and journalist, working for peace and social justice, joins us to discuss The Middle East. President Biden is going to beg the Saudi Prince for an increase in oil production to lower gas costs in the US. Also, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was questioned by a heckler regarding the murder of Shireen Abu Akleh.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss China. The defense chiefs of China and the US are meeting to discuss Taiwan and other security issues. Also, China is helping Cambodia build a new port and the US is attempting to argue that it has jurisdiction over the region.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss Foreign policy. President Biden's foreign policy is a complete disaster on all fronts. We discuss the current state of affairs and what would be needed to change direction.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, joins us to discuss Haiti. As the Summit of the Americas debacle is held in Los Angeles, we discuss the plight of Haiti as the US empire exercises imperial jurisdiction over the beleaguered Island Nation.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

