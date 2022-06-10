https://sputniknews.com/20220610/lavrov-death-penalty-for-mercs-in-dpr-based-on-republics-laws-shouldnt-be-interfered-with-1096184618.html

Lavrov: Death Penalty for Mercs in DPR Based on Republic's Laws, Shouldn't Be Interfered With

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has urged the international community not to speculate on the sentencing of three foreign mercenaries convicted of grave crimes in the Donetsk People's Republic."At the moment, all of the processes you have mentioned are based on the legislation of the Donetsk People's Republic, because the crimes in question were committed on the territory of the DPR. Everything else is a subject for speculation; I would not interfere in the work of the judicial system and law enforcement system of the Donetsk People's Republic," Lavrov said, speaking at a briefing with journalists on Friday.On Thursday, the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic sentenced UK nationals Aiden Aslin and Shaun Pinner and Moroccan national Saadun Brahim to death by firing squad after the three pleaded guilty to acts aimed at seizing power by force. Aslin also pleaded guilty to undergoing training for the purposes of engaging in terrorist activities. The court ruled that all three men acted as paid mercenaries for the Ukrainian government.The three men have the right to appeal the court's decision within one month, with a defence lawyer confirming that an appeal is planned to try to spare the convicts, and talk the death penalty down to 25 years in prison.Western ReactionWestern officials and media condemned the court's decision, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken characterizing it as a "sham 'trial'" against "lawful combatants serving in Ukraine's Armed Forces."UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss similarly dubbed the ruling a "sham judgement with absolutely no legitimate" and promised that the government was doing "everything we can" to support Aslin and Pinner's families.Aslin and Pinner were captured by Donbass militia forces in April, with the UK demanding that the combatants be considered Ukrainian soldiers and treated as such under international rules of warfare. Oksana Marchenko, wife of the detained Ukrainian opposition leader Viktor Medvedchuk, appealed to the men's families, and the UK government, to pressure Kiev to exchange the mercs for her husband.

