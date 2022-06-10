https://sputniknews.com/20220610/justin-bieber-discloses-rare-facial-paralysis-after-postponing-multiple-shows-this-week-1096203822.html

Justin Bieber Discloses Rare Facial Paralysis After Postponing Multiple Shows This Week

Pop sensation Justin Bieber directly addressed fans and critics alike in a Friday social media post, highlighting that his break from touring is necessary and recommended by doctors who have diagnosed the singer with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a shingles-associated rash that can also result in facial paralysis and hearing loss.“It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” the “Peaches” singer said in a video published to Instagram. “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.”Ramsay Hunt syndrome, also known as ‘herpes zoster oticus,’ can result in permanent facial paralysis and occurs in those who have previously contracted chickenpox (varicella-zoster virus infection). Despite recovery, the virus remains in the human body and can sometimes reactivate, triggering facial muscle weakness and shingles– a painful rash with fluid-filled blisters.The 28-year-old singer emphasized that his absence is due to his poor physical state, arguing that the situation is his body’s way of “telling me I’ve got to slow down.”Bieber’s six-leg, world tour–slated to visit 20 countries in a 13-month span–was scheduled to make a stop in Toronto, Canada, for performances at Scotiabank Arena on June 7 and June 8. The Toronto dates will be rescheduled, as well as a follow-up show at the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.Refunds will also be available at one’s point of purchase.

