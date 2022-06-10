https://sputniknews.com/20220610/joe-bidens-ukraine-aid-package-is-a-deadly-corporate-windfall--1096166439.html

Joe Biden’s Ukraine Aid Package Is a Deadly Corporate Windfall

Joe Biden’s Ukraine Aid Package Is a Deadly Corporate Windfall

What's In Biden's Ukraine Aid Package?, Brazil Police Kill Genivaldo de Jesus Santos, "Front Yard" Rhetoric on Latin America Is Just That

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Dave Lindorff, investigative journalist, Editor of the online publication ThisCantBeHappening.net and 2019 winner of an “Izzy” Award for Outstanding Independent Media to discuss the recent $40 billion aid package sent to Ukraine by the Biden administration and what’s actually included in it, how the $17 billion appropriated for weapons and training compares to the defense budgets of militaries in the region, the severe lack of training of Ukrainian fighters to use these new weapons systems and how that highlights the huge windfall this aid is for weapons corporations, and how this highlights the US effort to fight to the last Ukrainian and sacrifice the well being of the world to secure its hegemony.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Brian Mier, co-editor of Brasil Wire and author of Year of Lead: Washington, Wall Street and the New Imperialism in Brazil to discuss the recent brutal killing of Genivaldo de Jesus Santos by Brazilian Federal Highway Police and the record of Brazilian police torturing and killing Black Brazilians, the response from Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and the highly militarized role that the police play in harassment of poor Black Brazilians, the relationship between these police and the Bolsonaro government and how these police forces are connected to the former military dictatorship in Brazil, and the response against this police terror by the Afro-Brazilian movement to remove Bolsonaro and eliminate the military police.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Erica Caines, founder of Liberation Through Reading and Editor of Hood Communist Blog to discuss the Biden administration’s “front yard” rhetoric meant to differentiate itself from the Trump administration with regard to its policy in Latin America and why Biden isn’t so different from Trump or any president in Latin America, the many ways that the US relies on so-called “soft power” and organizations like the National Endowment for Democracy to carry out its causes, the lie of humanitarianism used to justify US interventions in the region by SOUTHCOM that have terrorized Latin America, and Latin America’s response to this history of neo-colonialism by encouraging solidarity and a zone of peace.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie to discuss the latest in comic book movies and Sony’s fall to internet culture after it released “Morbius” for a second time after it flopped in its first release, what the recent Jeen-Yuhs documentary chronicling the life of Kanye West reveals about his struggles with mental health, and the culture of violence embedded in US culture and how it manifests in the unique epidemic of mass shootings in the US.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.

