https://sputniknews.com/20220610/israeli-airstrike-in-syria-reportedly-injures-damascus-civilian-1096179333.html
Israeli Airstrike in Syria Reportedly Injures Damascus Civilian
Israeli Airstrike in Syria Reportedly Injures Damascus Civilian
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One Syrian civilian was injured as a result of an Israeli rocket strike near the capital city of Damascus, the Syrian Arab News Agency... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
2022-06-10T08:16+0000
2022-06-10T08:16+0000
2022-06-10T08:16+0000
syria
israel
airstrike
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096179411_0:225:3072:1953_1920x0_80_0_0_763d2a71f36f07d0ea7e7df81d2befb4.jpg
"Israel carried out an aerial aggression at 4:20 a.m. [01:20 GMT] on Friday, launching rockets from the occupied Golan Heights that targeted facilities south of Damascus," the source was quoted as saying.Most rockets were downed by the Syrian air defence, the source said."The aggression left one civilian injured, as well material damage," the source added.Israel occupied the strategic region of Golan Heights in 1967. It has since used it to carry out occasional attacks on Syria targeting what it says are Iranian-supported militants. The latest attack in May killed three civilians.
https://sputniknews.com/20211228/damascus-condemns-israeli-plan-to-double-jewish-settler-population-in-occupied-golan-heights-1091848999.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/0a/1096179411_204:0:2935:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_dc1b11f5f2fec571aebca953212ab362.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
syria, israel, airstrike
Israeli Airstrike in Syria Reportedly Injures Damascus Civilian
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One Syrian civilian was injured as a result of an Israeli rocket strike near the capital city of Damascus, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday, citing a military source.
"Israel carried out an aerial aggression at 4:20 a.m. [01:20 GMT] on Friday, launching rockets from the occupied Golan Heights that targeted facilities south of Damascus," the source was quoted as saying.
Most rockets were downed by the Syrian air defence, the source said.
"The aggression left one civilian injured, as well material damage," the source added.
28 December 2021, 00:08 GMT
Israel occupied the strategic region of Golan Heights in 1967. It has since used it to carry out occasional attacks on Syria targeting what it says are Iranian-supported militants. The latest attack in May killed three civilians.