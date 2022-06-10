International
BREAKING NEWS: Brussels Says Anti-Russia Sanctions Raise Questions About Sustainability of EU's Financial Model
Israeli Airstrike in Syria Reportedly Injures Damascus Civilian
Israeli Airstrike in Syria Reportedly Injures Damascus Civilian
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One Syrian civilian was injured as a result of an Israeli rocket strike near the capital city of Damascus, the Syrian Arab News Agency... 10.06.2022, Sputnik International
syria
israel
airstrike
"Israel carried out an aerial aggression at 4:20 a.m. [01:20 GMT] on Friday, launching rockets from the occupied Golan Heights that targeted facilities south of Damascus," the source was quoted as saying.Most rockets were downed by the Syrian air defence, the source said."The aggression left one civilian injured, as well material damage," the source added.Israel occupied the strategic region of Golan Heights in 1967. It has since used it to carry out occasional attacks on Syria targeting what it says are Iranian-supported militants. The latest attack in May killed three civilians.
Smoke billows following an Israeli airstrike targeting south of the capital Damascus, on July 20, 2020.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - One Syrian civilian was injured as a result of an Israeli rocket strike near the capital city of Damascus, the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported on Friday, citing a military source.
"Israel carried out an aerial aggression at 4:20 a.m. [01:20 GMT] on Friday, launching rockets from the occupied Golan Heights that targeted facilities south of Damascus," the source was quoted as saying.
Most rockets were downed by the Syrian air defence, the source said.
"The aggression left one civilian injured, as well material damage," the source added.
Oct. 11, 2018, an Israeli flag in front of the village of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. Syria slammed President Donald Trump's abrupt declaration that Washington will recognise Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, saying Friday March 22, 2019, the statement was irresponsible and a threat to international peace and stability - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.12.2021
Damascus Condemns Israeli Plan to Double Jewish Settler Population in Occupied Golan Heights
28 December 2021, 00:08 GMT
Israel occupied the strategic region of Golan Heights in 1967. It has since used it to carry out occasional attacks on Syria targeting what it says are Iranian-supported militants. The latest attack in May killed three civilians.
