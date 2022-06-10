https://sputniknews.com/20220610/indian-woman-allegedly-burnt-alive-by-husband-and-in-laws-over-dowry-1096174498.html
Indian Woman Allegedly Burnt Alive by Husband and In-Laws Over Dowry
Police in Chinta Garhi Village of Hathras District in the state of Uttar Pradesh have arrested a woman's husband and her parents-in-law on suspicion that they burnt her over dowry demands.The woman's father Hiralal Singh has alleged that his 20-year-old daughter, Payal, was burnt alive by her husband and in-laws. He said they used to torture her for her dowry. She was married last year in May.Because of the allegations, police have made the arrests.Singh alleged that his daughter's in-laws had been demanding huge amounts of money ever since she married into their family.She was first spotted by people, who were working in the field at that time and noticed a fire at the farm.Local media reports said it was possible that Payal committed suicide as her husband and in-laws were putting pressure on her for more dowry.The local police said that since there is an initial inquiry ongoing they cannot comment on the matter.Meanwhile, in another incident reported from Meerut District in the same state, an Indian Army officer's wife has complained to the police alleging that her husband cut her finger for dowry.The woman, who is in her thirties, alleged that her husband, a Major in the Indian Army, had been harassing her mentally and physically for her dowry since they got married in 2014.The woman's father has written a letter to the President of India, demanding strict action be taken against the accused.
